Arsenal are ready to make what they hope will be a decisive third bid for Bruno Guimaraes, with Newcastle now facing up to an agonising decision.

Arsenal have installed Newcastle captain Guimaraes as their primary transfer target in central midfield this summer.

An agreement on personal terms is already in place, with the 28-year-old Brazilian desperate to seal this switch.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought confirmation on Monday of Guimaraes doubling down on his desire to join the Premier League champions.

Guimaraes turns 29 later this year and it’s crystal clear to he and his camp that the time is now to make what will probably be the last big-money move in his career.

The Gunners have made two offers so far, though neither came via official channels.

The first worth £55m was made on a verbal basis. The second worth £65m was made via intermediaries and agents.

Both offers were given short shrift by Newcastle who maintain they do not want to sell having already parted ways with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer.

However, The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope previously claimed £75m is the magic number that could break Newcastle’s will. Fabrizio Romano has pointed to the loftier sum of £90m as being required to get the Magpies’ greenlight.

Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping it’s Hope and not Romano who is on the money given the latest update from Ben Jacobs.

On Tuesday morning, Jacobs revealed Arsenal are set to make a new bid for Guimaraes, and in the afternoon, he revealed how big it is likely to be.

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Arsenal to go above £70m in new Bruno Guimaraes bid

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Arsenal plan to bid again for Bruno Guimarães, as reported this morning.

‘Although Newcastle deny direct formal talks to date, #AFC are accelerating their interest.

‘Last offer via intermediaries was as high [as] £65m. Arsenal expected to go north of £70m, and broad terms are already in place with Guimarães.

‘Newcastle sources insist they want to keep Guimarães. One other Premier League club has made a recent enquiry as well on the player side.’

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With Arsenal ready to put a little bit more than £70m forward, they’ll come close to matching the £75m figure the Daily Mail claimed could seal this deal.

As mentioned, personal terms are already in place, meaning it’s all eyes on how Newcastle respond if and when this imminent third bid is launched.

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