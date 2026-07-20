Arsenal have made fresh contact over Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as they continue their search for a marquee addition on the left side of Mikel Arteta’s attack and in the wake of a double transfer setback, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners remain determined to strengthen in wide areas before the transfer window closes and, after setbacks in other pursuits, Williams has once again emerged as a serious option.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that sporting director Andrea Berta has held discussions around the Spain international as Arsenal assess whether a move can be made for one of Europe’s most exciting wide forwards.

Williams heads into the summer on the back of another major international success after playing a starring role, off the bench, in Spain’s World Cup final victory, after extra time, over Argentina.

The 23-year-old’s club campaign was disrupted by injuries, restricting him to just 20 LaLiga starts, but he returned in time to convince Luis de la Fuente of his fitness and proved his quality once again on the biggest stage.

He came on as a substitute in both the semi-final and the final. Indeed, he created the winner with a clever nod-back from a difficult angle in the final to set up Ferran Torres to gleefully rifle home.

The winger has been regarded as one of Spain’s brightest talents since helping his country win Euro 2024 and appeared destined to join Barcelona that summer before the Catalan giants failed to complete a deal.

Long admired by Arsenal, Williams ended the speculation by signing a new long-term contract with Athletic Club.

However, TEAMtalk understands that the agreement includes a release clause worth around £77million (€90m, $104m) – a figure that remains well within the reach of Arsenal and several other Premier League clubs.

READ MORE: 30-cap Spain star ‘open to transfer’ as Arsenal get fresh hope of sealing dream Arteta signing

Arsenal turn heat back on Nico Williams

Liverpool have also tracked Williams closely in recent windows, but it is Arsenal who are currently stepping up their work.

The North London club are reassessing their options after missing out on Morgan Rogers, while uncertainty continues to surround another long-standing target in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

With regard to Rogers, it’s been explained how the Gunners reacted to the news of the player joining Chelsea and why the north London side always seemed destined to miss out on the transfer.

As for Barcola, competition for his signature is rising, and fresh reports on Monday claimed Manchester United had now been offered a deal amid a multi-club bidding war.

As a result, sources understand that Berta believes Williams – who has 74 G/A (37 scored, 37 assists) in 199 appearances for Bilbao – could provide the pace, directness and creativity Arsenal have been searching for on the left flank and has begun exploring whether a deal is realistic this summer.

Spanish sources have indicated the Premier League would appeal to Williams, with Arsenal viewed as an attractive destination should he decide the time is right to leave Bilbao.

For now, Arsenal continue to assess multiple attacking targets, but TEAMtalk understands Williams is once again firmly back on their shortlist as they look to solve one of the biggest remaining priorities of their summer transfer window.

DON’T MISS: Bruno Guimarães reaches immovable Newcastle exit decision amid three-pronged wish to join Arsenal