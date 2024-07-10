Arsenal have accepted a bid from Serie A giants Lazio for a player they were running out of time to shift, and how much the Gunners will receive and when has been revealed.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already completed their first major signing of the summer after triggering the £27m option to buy in David Raya’s loan agreement. The Gunners could yet sign another goalkeeper after launching an opening bid for back-up Wolves stopper, Dan Bentley.

Wolves quickly rejected Arsenal’s first bid after deeming it derisory. All eyes are now on whether Arsenal return with a more satisfactory bid.

Elsewhere, Riccardo Calafiori has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. The 22-year-old left-footer is primed to earn around £65,000-a-week if moving to the Emirates and a five-year deal is in place.

Arsenal are accelerating talks with Bologna regarding the transfer fee despite figures within the club harbouring two concerns about the move. A deal will cost Arsenal a fee in the region of €50m/£43m.

Calafiori will reportedly be used primarily at left-back and be given license to roan forward and also infield into central areas. In effect, he’ll be utilised as an inverted full-back in a similar fashion to how Jurgen Klopp used Trent Alexander-Arnold during the latter stages of his managerial reign at Anfield.

Calafiori’s arrival is primed to push Jakub Kiwior out of the club, with Inter Milan among several Italian sides circling.

Calafiori’s signing will also reaffirm that forgotten left-back Nuno Tavares does not have a future at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons loaned out to Marseille and Nottingham Forest. Tavares returned to north London on June 30 at which time he entered the final year of his contract which expires next summer.

As such, the onus was on Arsenal to find a buyer this window. Tavares would be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides if entering the final six months of his deal come January.

Arsenal accept Lazio’s ‘final proposal’

According to numerous sources including Fabrizio Romano, Lazio have seen a bid for Tavares accepted by Arsenal. Per Romano, the bid was Lazio’s “final proposal.”

Furthermore, Lazio director Angelo Fabiani has also confirmed a club-to-club agreement has been struck. Work on agreeing personal terms with Tavares is now ongoing.

“Lazio are strongly interested, and an agreement between the clubs was reached yesterday,” said Fabiani.

“After that, we must find an agreement with the player and his agents. I am more than confident. For superstitious reasons, I won’t say he’s already a Lazio player, but there are high chances.”

The offer Arsenal have accepted is a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy. The obligation is believed to be worth a fee in the €7m/€8m range.

Given it is an obligation and not an option, Arsenal are assured of collecting the fee one year from now.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Arsenal have successfully inserted a sell-on clause into the agreement, though did not state what percentage the clause is worth.

A subsequent update from Sky Sports claimed the sell-on clause is worth 20 percent.

