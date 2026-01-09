Arsenal will rival Manchester City for the signing of a Newcastle ace whose exit could cause a fracture in Eddie Howe’s relationship with the Magpies hierarchy, according to reports.

Arsenal’s march towards their first Premier League title since 2004 is built on their rock solid foundations at the back. The Gunners not only possess arguably the three best defenders in the Premier League right now (Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber), but also incredible strength in depth.

Yet despite being able to call upon Piero Hincapie, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera and Myles Lewis-Skelly too, Mikel Arteta wants more.

It’s been well-documented over the past 48 hours Arsenal are now firmly in the mix for Marc Guehi. The Gunners want the Crystal Palace man via free agency at season’s end and are working hard in talks with Guehi’s camp to convince the centre-back to wait until next summer before changing clubs.

Elsewhere, links to Newcastle full-back, Tino Livramento, have done the rounds and the latest from The Sun ahs taken it a step further.

Their headline read: ‘Arsenal line up Tino Livramento transfer with £60m asking price touted for Newcastle star.’

Livramento, 23, is one of England’s finest full-backs right now and is equally adept at operating at right-back or left-back.

Livramento is from London having risen up through Chelsea’s academy and Arsenal are reportedly determined to bring him back to his home city.

Man City will provide stiff competition, and firm resistance will be put up by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe too…

Howe won’t take Livramento sale well

The Sun noted Howe considers Livramento ‘one of his top assets’ and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, learned of the manager’s true feelings on selling Livramento back in December.

Sources revealed Howe privately calls Livramento “irreplaceable” and both he and Newcastle’s hierarchy are desperate for Livramento to put the transfer speculation to bed by signing a new contract.

However, there’s a belief Livramento could be open to moving to a bigger club who regularly challenge – and win – the biggest honours.

Man City are serial winners under Pep Guardiola, and while Arsenal are yet to get over the hump under Arteta, it’s looking more and more like they’re ready to break through.

One way in which Newcastle could turn Livramento’s head and convince him St. James’ Park is the place to be is by unleashing the Saudi money in the transfer market.

On that front, TEAMtalk has been told Newcastle are now well-positioned after years of relatively modest spending to attack the market and plan to unload up to £300m on new signings over the newt two windows.

