Ferran Torres, seen here celebrating a Barcelona goal with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, is a target for Arsenal

Ferran Torres’ future at Barcelona is increasingly uncertain, and TEAMtalk can reveal that his potential availability has alerted several clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The Spain international enjoyed arguably his most productive campaign since arriving at the Camp Nou, registering 21 goals and three assists in all competitions while proving himself to be one of Hansi Flick’s most reliable squad players.

Despite that success, TEAMtalk understands there are growing doubts surrounding Torres‘ long-term future in Catalunya and, in particular, in the face of an ambitious triple transfer splurge planned by Barcelona this summer.

Sources indicate the 26-year-old has been left frustrated after finding himself discussed as a potential component in Barcelona’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

While Flick is understood to be happy to keep Torres, who has 114 senior career goals, and values his versatility across the front line, Barcelona’s evolving transfer plans have created uncertainty.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Barcelona remain keen on bringing Marcus Rashford back to the club and continue to view Alvarez as their dream attacking acquisition alongside new recruit, the €80m (£69m, $93m) Anthony Gordon.

While they want Rashford back on another season’s loan, deals for all three forwards are likely to set the Blaugrana back an astonishing €220m (£191m, $257m) this summer – and something, quite clearly, has to give.

Those pursuits have naturally raised questions about Torres’ role moving forward, and the situation is further complicated by his contract status.

Torres has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, meaning Barcelona will come under pressure to cash in this summer if fresh terms are not agreed. The club remain open to offering a new contract, but sources suggest Torres may seek guarantees over his role and future importance before committing.

With uncertainty growing, interest is beginning to accelerate, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains a long-term admirer of Torres, having previously worked with him during their time together at Manchester City.

Having targeted a move for Alvarez, but now having been thrown off the scent by the player’s agent, Torres could represent Arsenal’s Plan B option.

However, the Gunners are far from alone in pursuing the 55-times-capped Spain striker…

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Arsenal face competition for Ferran Torres from Prem rivals

Indeed, the Gunners are currently assessing several attacking options, and TEAMtalk understands Torres could emerge as a more realistic alternative should Barcelona succeed in their pursuit of Alvarez.

However, should he come on to the market, competition for the 26-year-old will be tough.

And as well as Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also among the clubs monitoring developments closely.

Villa continue exploring ways to strengthen Unai Emery’s attacking options ahead of another campaign involving European football, while Chelsea’s recruitment team appreciate Torres’ versatility, experience and proven ability to contribute goals from multiple positions.

However, interest in Torres is not limited to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands Como boss Cesc Fabregas is another major admirer and would welcome the opportunity to bring Torres to Serie A.

The ambitious Italian side can now offer Champions League football, and Fabregas has spoken publicly in recent weeks about his appreciation for the Barcelona forward.

“Ferran has contributed a lot to Barcelona,” Fabregas said.

“He scored important goals, accepted different roles in attack, worked hard for the team, and helped the club win titles.

“Players like that are valuable because they give you solutions in many moments across the season.”

Spanish side Real Betis, French outfit Monaco and Dutch giants Ajax have all expressed interest in the Barcelona forward and are keeping a close eye on his situation as they assess potential attacking additions.

For now, Barcelona have not made a final decision on Torres’ future, though much will depend on their arrivals in the coming weeks, particularly with regards Alvarez.

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