Iraola immediately faces massive Liverpool transfer call over ‘agreed’ deal

Andoni Iraola is set to become the new Liverpool manager

Incoming Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola will quickly hold crunch talks with Alisson to determine whether the goalkeeper remains at Anfield beyond the summer, as per a report.

Arne Slot was confident he had the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy ahead of next season, but he was sacked on Saturday following an end-of-season review conducted by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chiefs, most notably chief executive Michael Edwards and Reds sporting director Richard Hughes.

Slot had credit in the bank after guiding Liverpool to their 20th Premier League title during his first season in charge, though the end of his second campaign was extremely damaging.

The Dutchman had lost the fans, which proved pivotal in FSG wielding the axe.

We can confirm that Liverpool will ramp up talks with Iraola in the coming days as they push to finalise his appointment before the World Cup, which starts on June 11.

Hughes knows the Basque manager very well, having been the one to land him at Bournemouth in July 2023.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Alisson will ‘explain to the new coach that he considers his Liverpool career over’.

Slot’s sacking has ‘restored hope’ that Juventus can prise the shot-stopper out of Anfield.

Alisson has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Juve over an initial three-year contract that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

The report states that Liverpool have ‘blocked’ Alisson’s departure – as we revealed on Wednesday – but that could change following discussions with Iraola and Hughes.

For example, if Iraola decides to place his trust in Giorgi Mamardashvili as his new No 1, or pushes for the capture of a new keeper, then Alisson could finally be allowed to join Juve.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool find Alisson replacement

We revealed on May 15 that Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen as a potential replacement for the Anfield hero.

Liverpool do not want to let Alisson leave as they are already losing club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson this summer.

Alisson’s departure would see yet more leadership and experience exit the dressing room, while defender Ibrahima Konate has also confirmed he will leave on a free transfer this summer after contract talks collapsed.

But Alisson is eager to force through a move. He does not want to compete with Mamardashvili for minutes and wants to be guaranteed No 1, something Juve are promising him.

While Alisson could end his glittering spell on Merseyside, we understand Liverpool are ‘pushing’ to sign their first-choice Salah successor.

Returning to Iraola, Liverpool have been told six reasons why his appointment is a ‘gamble’.