Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both made enquiries about Gabriel Martinelli’s availability, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, with the Arsenal winger attracting serious interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Brazil international is facing an uncertain future at the Emirates as Arsenal continue their search for a new left-sided attacker, and sources have confirmed that Bayern and PSG are among the clubs closely monitoring developments.

Martinelli remains highly regarded by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s hierarchy, but the club’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements has inevitably raised questions about his long-term role. He started Saturday’s Champions League final on the bench, with Leandro Trossard given a start by the Gunners manager.

TEAMtalk understands sporting director Andrea Berta and Arteta have assessed a number of elite options, including Morgan Rogers, Nico Williams, Rafael Leao and Bradley Barcola as they look to strengthen their forward line ahead of next season.

That situation has alerted several leading European clubs.

We can reveal that Bayern Munich have made recent checks on Martinelli’s situation as they evaluate options capable of strengthening Vincent Kompany’s attack.



TEAMtalk understands that the Bundesliga champions are keen to provide more support and competition for Luis Diaz, who has quickly established himself as a key figure in Vincent Kompany’s plans.

That thinking is evidenced by Bayern’s long-standing interest in recent Barcelona addition Anthony Gordon, with the German giants continuing to assess a number of elite-level wide forwards capable of operating across multiple attacking positions; Martinelli fits that profile.

Paris Saint-Germain have also asked questions about the 24-year-old.

The French giants are keeping a close eye on the winger market, and Martinelli is among the names under discussion, particularly if Barcola leaves Parc des Princes before the close of the transfer window.

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Atletico in the mix for Martinelli amid Alvarez saga

While Bayern and PSG have now entered the picture, Atletico Madrid remain long-term admirers of the Arsenal star.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Atletico’s interest has not faded despite Arsenal’s hopes of involving Martinelli in a potential deal for Julian Alvarez suffering a major setback.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, intermediaries involved in discussions surrounding Arsenal’s pursuit of Alvarez made Atletico aware that both Martinelli and fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus could potentially form part of a wider agreement.

However, Alvarez is now increasingly focused on securing a move to Barcelona, leaving Arsenal’s chances of striking such a deal looking increasingly remote.

That has not diminished Atletico’s admiration for either player.

Jesus is also entering the final stages of his contract and is currently assessing his options following an injury-disrupted spell in north London.

While there remains interest from clubs across Europe, a return to Brazil is understood to be a genuine possibility.

Martinelli’s future, however, appears the more intriguing situation.

The winger has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal, although Arsenal hold an option to extend his contract by a further year, and there has been no final decision on whether he will remain part of Arteta’s plans.

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