Left-winger gives ‘green light to Arsenal’ – ‘discussions ongoing over personal terms’ in €40m deal

Arsenal are in talks with Lyon winger Malick Fofana over bringing him to the Emirates Stadium before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday, according to multiple sources.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a specialist left-winger to replace Gabriel Martinelli.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 28 that Arsenal have a deal in place with Al-Hilal for Martinelli.

Martinelli will now fly to Saudi Arabia to undergo a medical and complete the formalities.

Arsenal will get £56million for Martinelli and have already identified Lyon winger Fofana as a potential replacement for the Brazil international.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that Arsenal have made initial enquiries to sign the Belgium international left-winger.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Fofana has already spoken to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Arsenal and Fofana are in talks over personal terms, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Gunners are in official talks with Lyon in a deal worth €40million (£34.3m, $46.5m).

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Arsenal in talks to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon

Hawkins wrote on X at 4:45pm on August 31: “Excl Arsenal are exploring a move for Malick Fofana and have made initial enquiries to assess the feasibility of a deal. @RMCsport

“The player is interested in the possibility of joining Arsenal.

“Not the only option for Fofana.

“Crystal Palace were in a position to reach an agreement with Lyon, but the winger does not want to join the club.”

Hawkins added at 5:36pm: “The agreement between Malik Fofana and Arsenal should not be a problem.

“The English club have already made contact with Lyon, and if they reach an agreement, everything will move very quickly.

“Lyon are hoping for around €40 million.”

Romano said: “Arsenal have made official club to club approach with Olympique Lyon for Malick Fofana as Deadline Day deal.

“#AFC in contact with player’s camp Roc Nation and OL open to discussions around €40m package add-ons included.

“Deal on — after @FabriceHawkins.”

Ornstein posted: “Arsenal weighing up move to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon before transfer window closes.

“21yo winger on #AFC list + spoken to Mikel Arteta.

“Belgium int’l regarded as market opportunity after #OlympiqueLyonnais CL exit.”

Tavolieri wrote on X at 5:01pm: “Arsenal Football Club want to sign Malick Fofana!

“The Gunners have identified the Belgian winger as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli and are currently in talks with Olympique Lyonnais over a permanent transfer.

“Fofana has given the green light to Arsenal, with discussions also ongoing over personal terms.

“More soon.

“RB Leipzig’s deal is OFF.”

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