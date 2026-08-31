Mykhailo Mudryk reacts after learning Tottenham have made an ‘offer’ to Chelsea

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is keen on a move to Tottenham Hotspur and working with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi, according to a reliable journalist, as Richalison drops a strongly-worded statement on returning to Everton.

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new winger and are keen on a deal for Iliman Ndiaye.

However, Manchester City are also trying to sign Ndiaye from Everton before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Tottenham are not putting all their eggs in one basket and are now trying to sign Mudryk from London rivals Chelsea.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 21 that Chelsea are willing to send Mudryk on loan this season.

However, the Blues want the Ukrainian winger to join a club where he would play regularly.

We understand that Leeds United have had a loan offer for Mudryk already rejected.

Leeds, though, remain in talks, but now Tottenham have joined the race for the 25-year-old.

Tottenham manager De Zerbi worked with Mudryk at Shakhtar Donetsk and rates the Chelsea winger highly.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Mudryk himself is keen on a move to Tottenham after learning that Spurs have made an offer to sign him on loan from Chelsea.

According to the reliable talkSPORT transfer reporter, the winger is closing in on a move to Spurs.

Jacobs wrote on X at 6:34pm on August 31: “BREAKING: Spurs make a loan offer to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, who played under Roberto De Zerbi at Shakhtar.

“Talks underway with the player keen on the move.

“Leeds have been trying for almost two weeks but still no breakthrough.

“Sunderland, Brentford and Coventry have also considered moves.

“As reported earlier, Mudryk wants to stay in the Premier League.”

Jacobs added at 6:39pm: “Mudryk giving total priority to Spurs.

“Told he has informed Chelsea he wants the move.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Mudryk wants to join Tottenham.

Romano posted on X at 7:08pm on August 31: “BREAKING: Mykhaylo Mudryk says yes to Tottenham move as he wants to work under Roberto De Zerbi again.

“Mudryk puts Leeds and all other options on hold as he wants Spurs.

“Discussions well underway with #CFC over loan deal.”

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Richarlison issues Tottenham statement

As Tottenham close in on a deal for Mudryk, the north London club have found out that they will find it hard to move on Richarlison.

Everton and Tottenham have been in talks over a deal for Richarlison to return to the Toffees.

However, the Brazilian forward has issued a lengthy statement claiming that he will not be forced into making a decision that does not suit him.

Richarlison posted on his Instagram story on Monday evening: “After everything I’ve been through in the last few years, I’ve decided that NEVER AGAIN will anyone decide my future for me.

“I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people.

“Pressure, threats, retaliation – none of that scares me.

“I’ve been through far worse, believe me.

“I’ve always made it clear, every time I had the chance, that leaving for another club would only happen if it was also good for the club.

“If it wasn’t, I would never accept it… just like I didn’t accept it when everything was going badly and they needed me.

“I stayed and gave everything.

“So I hope they treat my situation with the same respect I’ve always shown Spurs and everyone who worked with me during this period.

“Just don’t try to decide for me.”

The forward then added: “If they reach an agreement between Spurs and Everton, I will return to my beloved club.

“My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that.

“Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club’s disposal.”

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