Gabriel Martinelli is heading to the Middle East to complete his medical and the formalities of his move to Al-Hilal, TEAMtalk understands – a major relief to Arsenal after sources revealed they had concerns the Brazilian could reject a move to Saudi Arabia.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Al-Hilal were confident of completing a double Premier League capture with the signings of Martinelli and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, and that is now exactly how things have panned out.

Martinelli is due in Saudi Arabia to undergo his medical and complete the final formalities of his transfer, with both he and Watkins expected to be confirmed as Al-Hilal players over the weekend.

Watkins’ deal is worth just over £50million including add-ons, while Martinelli’s transfer will be worth £56million (€65m, $76m).

That makes Martinelli’s departure a club-record sale for Arsenal, surpassing the £35million they received from Liverpool for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017.

The move represents a significant change for Arsenal, who had been increasingly concerned that Martinelli could ultimately decide against making the switch to Saudi Arabia.

However, those fears have now been eased, with the Brazil international travelling to the Middle East to complete the move.

Martinelli will bring an end to his Arsenal career after joining the club from Ituano in 2019 and establishing himself as a key part of their attack

For Arsenal, attention will now turn towards finding a replacement on the left side…

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The Gunners are working hard on a left-sided attacking player to fill the void created by Martinelli’s departure as Mikel Arteta looks to maintain his options across the forward line.

Indeed, one option we exclusively revealed that could come into their thinking late in the window is Marseille’s Igor Paixao, whom Sunderland have also agreed personal terms for.

The Gunners have, of course, already signed Christos Tzolis, but with Leandro Trossard also leaving, the Gunners have room to add another option in the final days of the window.

Arsenal are also maintaining some hope of bringing Julian Alvarez to London, although that remains a separate and complicated situation.

An update on Thursday revealed the Argentine has now made a decision on joining the Gunners with the long-standing saga nearing a conclusion.

In other news, the Gunners have also terminated a long-serving player’s contract, it has been confirmed.

For now, the immediate priority is completing Martinelli’s departure, with the Brazilian now on his way to Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal closing in on the completion of their ambitious Premier League double.

Martinelli and Watkins are both expected to be officially confirmed as Al-Hilal players over the weekend.