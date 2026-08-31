Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City have made a fresh attempt to sign Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, while there is a double blow for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ndiaye has sparkled for Everton over the past couple of seasons, and he has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere this summer.

Earlier this summer, the £80m-rated forward turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League, making it clear that he wants to remain in the Premier League.

Man City initially seemed to be a likely destination for Ndiaye as they are in the market for a new forward to replace Savio, but we reported this week that they had been usurped by Tottenham, who moved quickly to secure an agreement with Everton.

Tottenham and Everton quickly negotiated a double deal which would see Ndiaye join Spurs and Richarlison return to the Toffees, but the two clubs have encountered issues at the final stages.

This is according to Romano, who claimed on Monday afternoon that this double deal is at risk, partly because Richarlison is yet to agree terms for a return to Everton.

Richarlison and Man City blows for Tottenham Hotspur revealed

Romano said on X: ‘There’s still no agreement as of now between Everton and Richarlison over personal terms.

‘This is why Iliman Ndiaye and Spurs deal is yet to proceed at this stage, with Man City still attentive.’

As Romano mentions, Man City are ‘still attentive’ for Ndiaye and he has since revealed that Enzo Maresca’s side have made a fresh attempt to sign the forward.

With Tottenham moving to the front of the queue for Ndiaye in recent days, Man City turned to Liverpool star Cody Gakpo as an alternative.

It has been reported that Man City and Gakpo are keen for this move to happen, while Liverpool would sanction his exit under the right conditions.

However, Liverpool will only let Gakpo join Man City if they sign a replacement, and this looks unlikely after a second bid for Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr was turned down.

And with Man City encountering issues with Gakpo, Romano has revealed they have once again ‘made contact’ over Ndiaye.

Romano said on X: ‘EXCL: Manchester City made again contact with Iliman Ndiaye’s agents today as Gakpo deal is in danger.

‘Liverpool do not rule out to keep Cody Gakpo if they can’t find replacement.

‘Ndiaye’s move to Tottenham is not done yet with Richarlison doubts over Everton return.’