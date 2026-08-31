Manchester United have reportedly ‘opened talks’ with Bruno Fernandes over a new contract, while two players ‘could leave before tomorrow’.

With a stunning hat-trick in the 5-2 win vs Ipswich Town, Fernandes once again underlined his importance to Man Utd at the weekend.

However, Fernandes‘ long-term future at Man Utd is in doubt, partly because he has entered the final year of his contract, though his current club have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2028.

Man Utd would be foolish not to at least take up this option, especially because Fernandes has been attracting interest from several European and Saudi Pro League sides in recent months.

We recently reported that Turkish giants Galatasaray were stepping up their interest in Fernandes, while it has also been reported that he has turned down an offer of a new contract at Man Utd.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has stated that there is ‘no panic’ at Old Trafford over Fernandes’ future, and The Daily Mail have now provided another update.

According to journalist Chris Wheeler, Man Utd have held ‘preliminary discussions’ with Fernandes over a contract extension, and they are ‘adamant’ that they want to keep him beyond next summer.

Interestingly, it is also noted that Man Utd chiefs intend to ‘try to reach an agreement’ with Fernandes over a new deal before the end of this year.

Two Manchester United starlets ‘could leave before tomorrow’

This is good news for Man Utd, but the same cannot be said for their push to sign a new left-back before this transfer window closes.

A decision has been made on one target, while they also risk keeping Joshua Zirkzee after his proposed move to Fiorentina hit a snag.

And an update from Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall on Tuesday afternoon revealed it is ‘quiet’ at Man Utd, but youngsters Chido Obi and Harry Amass could leave.

In a Q&A for Manchester Evening News, Marshall explained: ‘The clock is ticking on the transfer window and at the moment it remains all quiet at Old Trafford. United remain open to adding to their squad before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline, but insist it has to be the right opportunity that comes up.

‘That would suggest a desire to avoid the kind of loan signings we’ve seen in the past. Wout Weghorst and Sergio Reguilon spring to mind. But they really could do with a left-back.

‘A few academy departures to watch. Harry Amass and Chido Obi both absent for the U-21s today and could leave, likely on loan, before tomorrow. Burnley have looked at Amass but have decided against making a move.’