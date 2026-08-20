Liverpool reach decision on signing Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal for £50m

Liverpool do hold interest in Ethan Nwaneri but are not actively planning a move for the Arsenal starlet this summer, according to an Anfield source.

Liverpool are searching for a new right winger after allowing Mohamed Salah to leave on a free transfer one year before the end of his contract. The Reds are in talks to sign both Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Liverpool are also sounding out alternatives to Mbaye, as Fabrizio Romano has stated that they do not intend to pay PSG €200million (£171m) for both attackers.

It was claimed on Tuesday that Liverpool and Arsenal have held ‘high-level talks’ over a potential deal for Nwaneri, as the Gunners are ‘looking to sell the player this summer.’

When asked about the futures of Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in an interview with BBC Sport on Wednesday, Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick said: “There’s been a lot of speculation around players.

“I can’t stop other clubs being interested. I think Myles has had a fantastic end to last season and has started this one really well – we’re very, very happy with him.

“Ethan has had a great pre-season as well and I think it’s just a case of looking at what opportunities there are that will help both of those in terms of their career moving forward.

“We are not actively looking at selling those homegrown players but if the right opportunity came up – right for them and the club – we’d obviously consider that.”

Reacting to rumours Liverpool could swoop for Nwaneri, Anfield Sector wrote on X/Twitter: ‘There is admiration for his abilities as a footballer but no desire to complete a transfer currently as things stand.’

Liverpool’s priority is to drive down the price needed to sign both Barcola and Mbaye.

Liverpool decide against Ethan Nwaneri swoop

Romano confirmed recently that Premier League clubs are preparing to ‘knock on the door’ for Nwaneri, but that is unlikely to be Liverpool.

Chelsea and Fulham are among the English sides to have been linked with the exciting 19-year-old.

Reports value Nwaneri at somewhere between £35-50m, while Arsenal have also been tipped to include a buy-back clause in any deal.

We revealed on Thursday lunchtime that Borussia Dortmund are working on the capture of a new winger and have Nwaneri high on their list.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have struck their third club-to-club agreement in two days, as per Romano.

Elsewhere, we understand Arsenal are exploring a sensational player-plus-cash deal.