Newcastle will sell star to Arsenal in world-record deal on one condition

Arsenal continue to monitor a Newcastle star the Magpies are reluctantly prepared to sell in 2027, but only on one condition, according to a report.

Arsenal’s strength under Mikel Arteta is their defence and midfield, though that’s not stopping the Gunners boss from wanting even more at the back.

Both Christian Falk and Dean Jones have confirmed Arteta wants another defender signed in 2027.

Over the summer, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Arsenal and Manchester City taking a close look at Newcastle’s Tino Livramento.

The right-back is amongst the Premier League’s best in his position when fit, and Newcastle are well aware of the calibre of player they possess.

Accordingly, sources told us Newcastle would seek a world-record fee for right-backs if eventually cashing in. The current mark is held by Achraf Hakimi by way of his £58m switch to PSG in 2021.

Livramento’s chequered injury record – he missed time last season with knee, thigh and hamstring issues – ultimately saw Arsenal and Man City decide against making a move at the elevated price tag. Livramento has again been laid low by knee issues this term.

But per a fresh update from Football Insider, the interest from Arsenal and City hasn’t gone away.

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Newcastle will sell Tino Livramento in 2027 on one condition

What’s more, Newcastle are begrudgingly prepared to greenlight Livramento’s sale next summer if failing to tie the defender down to a new contract before then.

Livramento’s current deal is due to expire in 2028, meaning he’d only have a year left on his contract next summer.

Naturally, that would result in Arsenal and/or City attempting to negotiate a lower price given Newcastle’s weakened bargaining position.

FI’s reporter, Pete O’Rourke, explained: ‘Arsenal and Manchester City have are both tracking Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento at the moment.

‘The pair are both long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, and they have continued to “monitor” him this season.

‘Livramento’s long-term future at Newcastle is beginning to come under scrutiny, with his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2028.

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‘Sources say that the Magpies will reluctantly look to sell the England international next summer, if they cannot progress towards a new deal between now and then.’

For now, Newcastle’s aim is to agree fresh terms with Livramento, and they have roughly eight months to do so before it’ll come time to reluctantly cash in.