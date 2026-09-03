Arsenal made a late approach for Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to a report, and the Inter Milan striker has mapped out his future in new comments.

Arsenal bolstered their squad over the summer by completing a statement deal for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, while also signing Ezri Konsa, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier. Plus, Piero Hincapie’s loan from Bayer Leverkusen became permanent for €40m/£34m.

Despite those deals, fans were left frustrated by Arsenal’s failure to sign a new, elite forward.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta sold left wingers Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, while Gabriel Jesus joined Barcelona for €10m/£8.5m.

Arsenal missed out on Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers, and they also decided Bradley Barcola would be too expensive.

Berta hoped to raid his former club Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez, too, though the 26-year-old only wanted to join Barca. Atleti, meanwhile, were determined to keep Alvarez, having been left furious by the transfer saga.

As per the Daily Mail, Arsenal knew the ‘chase was up last weekend’ after being informed Atleti would not sell Alvarez.

In a surprise twist, Arsenal switched their focus to Inter striker Martinez – who has scored 242 goals in his career – as a potential solution to their transfer search.

The report adds: ‘Daily Mail Sport understands assistant manager Gabriel Heinze reached out to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez – a fellow Argentine – early last week over a potential move.

‘In response[,] Inter refused to entertain any kind of deal, the attacker still having three years left on his contract.

‘So, Arsenal were actively trying to bring a striker into the club, aware of the need for one to supplement Havertz and Gyokeres with Gabriel Jesus out the door to Barca.’

Barca had also identified Martinez as an alternative to Alvarez before settling on Jesus.

Despite interest from Arsenal and Barca, it seems Martinez will stay at Inter for the long run.

In May, Martinez said: “No doubt I would like to retire at this club.

Arsenal target set to stay at Inter Milan

“It’s hard for me to imagine myself anywhere else these days. You never know in football but if they don’t kick me out, I’m staying here.”

When asked on Wednesday about interest from Barca, the 29-year-old replied: “The rumours were true. But in the end, I wanted to stay here with my teammates, with these people, with these fans who have always been magnificent to me.

“It’s definitely a great pleasure, a great honour, and a huge satisfaction because you’re always working to improve, to move forward, to become better. When these offers or calls from these huge clubs arrive, they’re always welcome. It’s a very important thing.

“Now I’m in a city that has supported me incredibly since day one. I have a restaurant, my kids go to school. I’ll always be here because I feel good, because I’m happy.

“You never know when it comes to football. As long as they want me, those who are needed at Inter will be here.

“Of course, as I always say, it happens in every job. When you’re no longer needed, they eventually send you away. But right now I’m here with all my heart, just like I was on day one.”

Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly’s reaction to interest from Manchester United has emerged.