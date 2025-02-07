Arsenal have been tipped to complete a remarkable deal to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League, despite his close links with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane is a modern-day Tottenham icon, having scored 280 goals in 435 games for the club between 2011 and 2023. The lethal striker is Tottenham’s record goalscorer, ahead of other legendary figures such as Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith, while he was also on course to beat Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record prior to his switch to Bayern Munich.

After becoming frustrated at Spurs’ lack of silverware, Kane left for Bayern in August 2023 in a deal which could eventually be worth £120million.

The England captain still has not won a senior trophy – Bayer Leverkusen lifted both the Bundesliga title and German Cup last season – though he is on course to break the curse this campaign as Bayern have a six-point lead at the top of the table.

While Kane has been in sensational form for Bayern so far, there has recently been talk about a transfer away from the Allianz Arena.

Indeed, German outlet Bild have reported that Kane’s release clause could fall to £54m.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has now talked up the possibility of Kane crossing the North London divide and joining Mikel Arteta’s squad.

“Oh, he will be going to Arsenal then; Arsenal will buy him,” the pundit said with a smile when asked about Kane’s exit clause (via Sky Sports).

“£54m, why not? Sol Campbell did. If he is available, Arsenal need now… If Arsenal have not won the league, you have got to take a chance, buy someone who is proven. I would not be surprised.”

Kane to choose between Arsenal and Spurs?

Kane would be a sensational addition to the Arsenal attack, given his standing as arguably the best striker in the world.

The German press have suggested that Kane will one day return to the Premier League to surpass Shearer’s record. However, it is hard to see him joining Arsenal as such a move would tarnish his reputation among Spurs fans.

Instead, it is more likely that the 31-year-old will return to Spurs. When selling Kane, chairman Daniel Levy made sure to include a clause which allows Spurs to match any other bids from rival clubs in the future.

Given Spurs are currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, re-signing Kane would give everyone involved with the club a major lift.

Arsenal transfers: Star’s U-turn; winger deal ‘closed’

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly set to miss out on the signing of Kane’s Bayern team-mate Jamal Musiala.

Arsenal has been mentioned as a potential destination for Musiala in case he opts against signing a new deal with Bayern.

But the attacking midfielder has performed a U-turn and is now ready to commit to the German giants, forcing Arsenal to look elsewhere.

While Arsenal are braced for disappointment in that chase, they have a better chance of landing Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

Reports in the Spanish media claim the winger is ‘set to become’ an Arsenal player as the two clubs have ‘practically closed’ a deal over his move.

Williams has a €58m (£48.3m / $60.1m) release clause in his contract, a fee well within Arsenal’s reach.