What Mikel Arteta has told Vinicius Junior to convince Arsenal move as summer saga will unfold in just a few hours

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told Vinicius Junior his plans for the Brazil international winger, according to a report, which has also revealed how much Real Madrid want for him.

On July 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal want to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us that Arsenal were already in talks with the camp of Vinicius Junior.

On August 1, Graeme Bailey brought an update on Vinicius Junior’s situation.

Bailey reported that while Vinicius Junior would prefer to stay at Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid are willing to sell the Brazil international if he does not sign a new contract.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027.

It has now emerged that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally spoken to Vinicius Junior to convince him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

According to AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication with close ties to the club’s hierarchy, Arteta has told the winger that he will play a prominent role in his team for the 2026/27 campaign.

The headline in the report reads: ‘Arteta takes charge of Operation Vinicius’.

The report has stated that ‘the Spanish coach has already told the Brazilian that Arsenal’s project would revolve around him’.

It further claimed: ‘Arsenal are going all out to sign Vinicius Junior.

‘Mikel Arteta has taken charge of the operation, as Diario AS has learned.

‘The message he has conveyed to the Brazilian is how much he could contribute and how important he would be to a team like the London club, which, as demonstrated in the last two seasons, aspires to win everything and seeks, with the presence of one of Real Madrid’s captains, to take the next step and become the leading team in Europe.

‘The idea behind Arteta’s plan and what his presence would mean has reached Vinicius, who already knows that Arsenal’s 2026-27 project would largely revolve around him, something that doesn’t seem so clear at Real Madrid.’

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Real Madrid want €150m for Vinicius Junior

AS has added that Madrid will demand €150million (£128.4m, $173m) for Vinicius Junior, even though the Brazilian superstar is out of contract next summer.

Vinicius Junior is due to arrive at Madrid for pre-season training after a break following the 2026 World Cup, where he starred for Brazil.

The report has concluded: ‘The next chapter in this latest summer saga will unfold in just a few hours with Vinicius’s arrival in Madrid.

‘The forward has always made it clear he wants to stay at Real Madrid.’

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