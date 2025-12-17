Tottenham target TWO top-class goalkeepers as sources reveal ‘growing concerns’ over Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for a potentially transformative January transfer window, with sources telling TEAMtalk that head coach Thomas Frank is prioritising an upgrade in the goalkeeper department amid growing concerns over current number one Guglielmo Vicario.

Sources indicate that Tottenham have cast their net wide, monitoring Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona as a high-profile option.

The 33-year-old German international goalkeeper made his first appearance for Barcelona this season when he started against Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey this week.

It was Ter Stegen’s first appearance for Barcelona since the final home game of last season back in May.

Joan Garcia joined Barcelona from Espanyol in the summer of 2025 and is the number one between the posts when fit and available, with Ter Stegen only now getting back to full match fitness following his injury recovery.

Garcia is Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s preferred choice, and Ter Stegen is seen as a situation worth watching closely by Tottenham.

Barcelona are understood to be open to offers for the 33-year-old, particularly if it helps alleviate their wage bill, although no significant direct negotiations have taken place yet.

A loan-to-buy structure has been floated in some reports as a viable path, allowing Ter Stegen to secure regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup while giving Tottenham time to assess a permanent move.

Tottenham hold talks over James Trafford move – sources

Meanwhile, sources have told us that James Trafford remains a key target for Frank’s side.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper returned to Manchester City in the summer of 2023, but he has struggled for game time behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

We understand that Trafford is viewed at Tottenham as a long-term solution with high upside.

Man City are eager to facilitate a departure to aid Trafford’s development, with a loan deal including an obligation to buy emerging as the most probable formula.

Tottenham have already held exploratory discussions, although Man City manager Pep Guardiola has publicly stated his intention to keep the 23-year-old for the remainder of the season.

However, Trafford is keen on a move to secure a regular number one position.

The push for reinforcements comes against a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding Vicario.

The Italian shot-stopper, who played a pivotal role in Tottenham’s Europa League triumph last season, has faced criticism for recent errors and is attracting interest from Serie A clubs, most notably Inter Milan.

Sources suggest that Vicario could be open to a return to Italy in the summer of 2026, potentially paving the way for Tottenham to cash in and reinvest.

Frank, who took the reins at Tottenham in the summer following his successful spell at Brentford, has made no secret of his desire to strengthen between the posts.

With the north London club hovering mid-table and facing a congested fixture list, stabilising the goalkeeping position could prove crucial in turning their season around.

While January moves for elite goalkeepers are notoriously difficult, Tottenham’s proactive approach signals ambition under the new hierarchy.

Fans will be hoping it translates into action as the window approaches.

