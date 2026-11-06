PSG and Real Madrid plotting shock moves for standout Aston Villa star – Exclusive

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and a host of Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki after his spectacular start to life under Unai Emery, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Suzuki has quickly emerged as one of the most highly-rated goalkeeping talents in European football, with his performances at Villa Park attracting interest from several heavyweight clubs ahead of a potential future transfer battle.

The 24-year-old arrived at Villa in the summer as Emi Martinez’s replacement and has made an outstanding impression, demonstrating why so many clubs were tracking his progress before his move to the Premier League.

Suzuki has brought a different dimension to Emery’s side, with his ability to operate as a sweeper-keeper and dictate play through his impressive distribution proving particularly valuable.

His range of passing, including spectacular cross-field deliveries, has added another attacking weapon to Villa’s approach and helped establish him as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in the game.

Several clubs had previously considered moves for the Japan international, but his performances in England are now reinforcing the belief that he was ready to make the step up to Europe’s elite level.

PSG were among those to consider a deal during the summer but ultimately decided against pursuing Suzuki, instead opting to give Matvey Safonov and Lucas Chevalier further opportunities to impress despite having reservations over both goalkeepers.

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However, we can now confirm that PSG have maintained their interest in Suzuki and have been impressed by what they have seen since his arrival in England.

Real Madrid are another major European force keeping a close watch on his development.

Madrid are preparing to offer Thibaut Courtois a new contract, but there is also an ongoing focus on their longer-term goalkeeping plans, with Suzuki having caught the attention of their scouting department.

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs all tracking Suzuki

Arsenal and Manchester City have also been checking on the Aston Villa star, with their interest understood to be driven by a longer-term assessment of the goalkeeper market rather than an immediate move.

Liverpool are another major club to have checked on Suzuki as they assess their options between the posts amid uncertainty surrounding the future of long-time No.1 Alisson Becker.

We understand that the Brazilian’s long-term future is a subject of discussion at Anfield, with Liverpool considering what their next move should be as they plan for the future of their goalkeeping department.

The Reds already have young Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans coming arriving in 2027, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is also on their books.

However, Mamardashvili is not currently viewed as the long-term replacement for Alisson, and Liverpool are continuing to assess alternative options in the market.

Suzuki is one of the goalkeepers they have checked on, with his outstanding performances for Villa ensuring he has emerged as a name of interest as Liverpool consider their longer-term plans.

Tottenham Hotspur are another club to watch.

We understand that Spurs have been keeping a particularly close eye on Suzuki as they consider their future goalkeeping options, with concerns surrounding the long-term prospects of Antonin Kinsky contributing to their interest.

A move in 2027 could be something Tottenham consider, although any club hoping to prise Suzuki away from Villa will face a significant challenge.

Aston Villa take firm Zion Suzuki stance

Villa are far from concerned about losing their prized asset, having secured his services for £30million on a five-year contract in the summer.

Sources have told us that Villa believe Suzuki is arguably the most exciting goalkeeping talent in world football and are delighted with the impact he has made since arriving at the club.

That confidence is reflected in the club’s stance, with Emery’s side under no pressure to entertain approaches for a player they see as central to their long-term plans.

However, we understand that Suzuki could eventually become the most expensive goalkeeper in football history should the growing interest in his services translate into a concrete transfer battle.

The current world-record fee for a goalkeeper remains the £70million Chelsea paid Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

Given Suzuki’s age, potential and the calibre of clubs already monitoring him, that record could come under serious threat if, and when, Villa are persuaded to consider his departure.

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