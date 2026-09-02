Jordan Henderson isn’t the only ex-Liverpool midfielder Chelsea could field this season, with the Blues now attempting to sign another former Reds veteran from Jurgen Klopp’s glory days at Anfield.

Chelsea’s deadline day was chaotic to say the least, and the end result has left the Blues light a man in midfield. A deal to sign Lamine Camara was fully agreed, though Moncao pulled the plug at the eleventh hour.

Chelsea did have time to call off Enzo Fernandez’s record-breaking £125m switch to Manchester City, though ultimately chose to let that move cross the line.

Despite the absence of European football, Chelsea aren’t content to leave Xabi Alonso one man short in midfield until at least the January transfer window.

According to a stunning update from French outlet FootMercato, Chelsea have made contact with former Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum.

Chelsea moving for Georginio Wijnaldum via free agency

Taking to X, their reporter, Santi Aouna, revealed: ‘Looking for a midfielder, Chelsea has contacted Georginio Wijnaldum in the past few hours, who is a free agent.’

Wijnaldum is now 35 years of age, though as Chelsea have shown with the signings of Danny Welbeck and Wijnaldum’s former teammate at Liverpool, Jordan Henderson, they are now prepared to sign players at the end of their careers.

Since leaving Liverpool way back in 2021, Wijnaldum endured difficult stints at PSG and Roma (loan) before moving to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq.

The Dutchman left Al-Ettifaq via free agency at the beginning of the summer and remains without a club. The English transfer deadline has passed, but free agents can be signed outside of the window.

Blues ‘urgently’ considering Wijnaldum

FootMercato provided further details of this potential deal on their website, stating: ‘The London club has contacted Georginio Wijnaldum in recent hours.

‘The Dutch midfielder is among the players being urgently considered by the Blues to bolster their midfield.

‘This is a particularly interesting option, as the 35-year-old is currently a free agent since leaving Al-Ettifaq, which would allow him to join Chelsea without a transfer fee. He has been linked with several Saudi clubs.

‘And despite his age, Wijnaldum retains a wealth of experience at the highest level.

‘Having played for Newcastle, Liverpool, and PSG, the Dutch international knows the Premier League inside and out.

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‘Most importantly, he’s coming off a phenomenal season with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, where he was a key contributor offensively, scoring 17 goals and providing 7 assists in 34 matches.

‘Chelsea want the player on a short-term contract to fill in for this season.

‘After unsuccessfully trying to finalise the signing of Lamine Camara, the Blues are quickly exploring their remaining options.

‘Wijnaldum’s profile, experienced and, above all, available on a free transfer, could represent a particularly attractive solution.’