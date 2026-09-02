Man Utd planning FOUR big signings in 2027 in £500m INEOS masterplan

Manchester United are planning four major signings in 2027 to round out an overarching transfer masterplan worth in excess of half a billion pounds, and the top target is already known.

The primary goal at Man Utd upon entering the 2025 summer transfer window was a complete overhaul in attack. The Red Devils achieved their aim when signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

In the window just gone, United owners INEOS again set out to overhaul one specific department of their squad, with the midfield coming under the microscope.

A trio of signings were made, with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba joining. In total, the attacking and midfield overhauls have cost Man Utd £370m.

As you might expect, and given Senne Lammens has locked down the goalkeeping position, it’s the defence that will be addressed in 2027.

Both The Telegraph and Manchester Evening News are reporting as many as four new defenders will be signed in the next summer transfer window.

Man Utd planning radical defensive overhaul in 2027

The Telegraph’s James Ducker wrote on X: ‘#MUFC have completed the second phase of their three tier transfer strategy, with the defence revamp planned for next summer in a project that all told could cost in excess of £500m.

‘But could not fast-tracking a new LB (like they did a GK last year) come back to bite them this season?

‘Could be two new FBs & two new CBs next summer depending on what happens with existing players but no recognised quality alternative to Shaw this season a gamble.’

The MEN reported similar before going on to declare United’s ‘top target’ is already known – Lewis Hall.

Man Utd tried to sign the Newcastle ace, 21, in the last window. However, having already sold Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, the Magpies put their foot down and declared enough was enough.

Newcastle now plan to offer Hall a new and improved contract, though there is already a growing sense that won’t mean much when the 2027 summer window rolls around.

According to Ben Jacobs, Man Utd already have Hall’s ‘buy in’, just as they had Baleba’s buy in 12 months before he eventually signed at Old Trafford.

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Jacobs explained in late-August: “The signs from the Hall camp are he sees a very strong fit at Manchester United.

“This is where Manchester United have got confidence, as they did with Carlos Baleba 12 months ago, that if they can’t move now, if they do choose to move in a year’s time, and even if Hall signs a new deal first, the player has that buy in.”

On the subject of who’ll leave next year, talkSPORT have reported Lisandro Martinez is fighting for his Man Utd career this season.

The MEN echoed that claim, while also stating Harry Maguire and Matthijs De Ligt are also scrapping for the futures at Old Trafford.

Maguire and Martinez are out of contract next summer, though United hold options to extend their stays by 12 months each. Luke Shaw’s deal is up next summer and there’s no club option to extend.