Arsenal plan to hand one of their stars a new role this season

Arsenal are reportedly going to hand a star a new position this season in response to a pair of big transfer misses at points during the summer.

The Gunners sold both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli during the summer window. While they signed Christos Tzolis, they’re now one left-winger down, and were unable to add another.

The pursuit of elite Real Madrid wide man Vinicius Junior looked as if it could be fruitful for a while before he decided to pen a new deal with Los Blancos, and Julian Alvarez – a striker capable of playing on the left – never really gave Arsenal a second thought.

He only ever wanted Barcelona, and stayed put in case that move was given the green light. But Atletico Madrid told him in no uncertain terms he won’t be moving there, and he has returned to the fold at his current club as a result.

Tzolis has therefore started both Premier League games and the Community Shield so far, assisting twice against Manchester City and essentially getting an assist for Bukayo Saka against Coventry, with his cross en route to his fellow winger, but deflected by the goalkeeper before it found him before he then turned it in.

But the Greek wide man has also been replaced by Eberechi Eze in the last two games, and having impressed on the left flank, it’s said by Football Insider that the Englishman will be asked to play there more often.

Indeed, the site states Mikel Arteta wants Eze to play on the left side more regularly, and he could do it from the start of matches at times.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta BLOCKED Arsenal from signing £30m winger on transfer deadline day

Mikel Arteta, Gary Neville like Eberechi Eze out wide

Eze has experience playing on both the left and right wings, but most of his games, both in his career and at Arsenal, have come as a No.10.

But Arteta was impressed with his performance off the bench against Aston Villa on Monday night.

He said: “We knew that he could create an action. He created three actions that he put people almost looking at the goalkeeper one-against-one, but as well I have to trust him.

“When they make the rotation, especially on the right-hand side, and [Matty] Cash’s goal last year he lost him, we conceded the goal – and this year, I think he learned a lesson because every time something was happening he was at it, and I think he helped the team in a great way.”

Pundit Neville, meanwhile, feels it’s likely Eze will start on the left wing in the next game.

He said on The Gary Neville Podcast: “But I thought Eze did really well when he came on. There’s a lot going on in that midfield for Eze given they’ve got [Declan] Rice, [Martin] Odegaard and now [Bruno] Guimaraes in there.

“I think he may have to get really good at being a left-sided player for Arsenal. Sometimes you just need to look at which positions are opening up for you and basically take it.

“I thought he did really well in the second half, I would be surprised if he doesn’t play next week against Chelsea.

“It’s a big game and Mikel Arteta might just have to tell Tzolis, ‘I’m not going to put you into this one but watch this match.’ Eze has a bit more strength about him and certainly more experience in the Premier League.

“I would be stunned if Eze doesn’t play next week because he played really well in the second half at Aston Villa.”