Fabrizio Romano reveals what Chelsea have ‘told Barcelona’ about Joao Pedro ‘in last 24 hours’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the decision that Chelsea have taken regarding selling Joao Pedro to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Joao Pedro was Chelsea’s best player in the 2025/26 campaign, following his move from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old Brazil international striker scored 20 goals and gave nine assists in 50 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Joao Pedro is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2033, but that has not stopped Barcelona from trying to sign him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 21 that Barcelona are pushing hard to sign Joao Pedro from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Barcelona-linked intermediaries and people connected to Joao Pedro have already held talks.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been to London, too, to try to understand whether the Spanish champions have a chance of landing the former Brighton star.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have made it clear to Barcelona that they will not sell Joao Pedro at any price this summer.

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Chelsea will NOT sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona in 2026 summer

Romano said about Joao Pedro on his YouTube channel: “Look, what’s happening on this one is that Barcelona tried.

“I keep insisting on saying that Deco is a big fan of Joao Pedro, but at the same time, I keep saying that Chelsea don’t want Joao Pedro to go.

“So, that’s the reality.

“Barcelona tried in a sense of talking with the agents of the player, try talking to Chelsea to understand there was a way.

“My understanding is that the answer from Chelsea, but not today, yesterday, tomorrow, it’s been clear since day zero of this story, a few weeks ago, has always been, Joao Pedro is not leaving.

“So, Chelsea are not playing the game to get more money.

“It’s not about 100million, 200million, 150 or maybe including players, because Barcelona, from what I understand, were also open to include players in the deal.

“So, maybe do a swap and include some names, but for Chelsea, that’s not the case.

“For Chelsea, Joao Pedro is a crucial part of the project with Xabi Alonso.

“So, from what I understand, in the last 24 hours, Chelsea told Barcelona clearly something like, okay, we appreciate our player, but he’s our player and he’s going nowhere.

“So, don’t waste your time because Joao Pedro is staying here.

“So, I think Chelsea position is now really super super clear, and I don’t see any changes at the moment happening.”

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