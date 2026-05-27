Romano reveals how Gordon to Barcelona affects Rashford transfer from Man Utd

Barcelona are pushing to complete the signing of Newcastle winger, Anthony Gordon, as quickly as possible, and what this means for Manchester United and Marcus Rashford has been revealed.

Barcelona are in direct club-to-club talks with Newcastle for the transfer of Anthony Gordon. The 25-year-old is one of Europe’s most wanted wingers right now, with Barca, Bayern Munich, and to a lesser extent, Liverpool and Arsenal all circling.

Bayern and Barcelona have both agreed personal terms with the player. According to Fabrizio Romano, Gordon’s preference is LaLiga champions Barca.

Newcastle value Gordon at £75m, though according to Ben Jacobs, Barca and their sporting director, deco, believe a deal can be struck for around £60m.

Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, Jacobs wrote: “Barcelona have opened talks with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon.

“Sporting director Deco had initially felt a deal would be too expensive, but Barcelona now believe a deal could be possible for £60m.

“Barcelona see appeal in the fact Gordon can play as both a winger and a forward. Newcastle insist their valuation remains £75m+. Bayern also in talks.”

From a Man Utd perspective, the obvious question to ask right now is what does mean for Marcus Rashford?

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How Anthony Gordon transfer affects Marcus Rashford deal

Rashford and Gordon both primarily play on the left wing, and in an ideal world, Man Utd will sell Rashford to Barcelona for €30m / £26m this summer.

That is the value of Barca’s option to buy in Rashford’s loan agreement. But if Barcelona land Gordon, there are noises the Rashford deal would be called off.

Taking to YouTube to clarify the situation, Romano confirmed Gordon to Barcelona would affect Rashford’s permanent exit, though it would NOT mean the deal is off completely.

Romano suggested Barcelona signing Gordon would simply make the LaLiga giant even more determined to re-sign Rashford to a different deal structure than the €30m buy option.

In other words, signing Gordon means Barcelona would ask Man Utd to accept a second loan for Rashford, or a reduced fee, or friendlier payment terms etc etc. It makes it even less likely they’ll activate the €30m option, which already looked unlikely anyway.

Romano explained: “Look, it could affect the Rashford deal, but, from what I am hearing, still not necessarily in the sense that Barcelona didn’t call Rashford’s camp and say ‘Okay, we leave the deal because we sign Gordon’.

“The Gordon deal is obviously the main focus in this moment.

“Probably could affect financially in the sense that if they spend big money on Anthony Gordon, obviously to go to Manchester and spend €30million on Marcus Rashford with a big salary could be more complicated.

“But could be the possibility to see Barcelona trying being more creative with Man Utd, something like, ‘Okay, we had to invest on another player. If we want to keep Rashford, we can find a way together with Man Utd’.

“Let’s see what Man Utd say. Man Utd for months always said that they wanted €30m or the player comes next year and we decide what to do.

“So, obviously it could affect the deal, but we have to see if it’s going to collapse or not. So, it’s still an open story, Rashford.”

For now, Man Utd are adamant they won’t accept anything less than €30m from Barcelona and if the Spanish side don’t pay up, they’ll find another club who will.

The difficulty there, however, lays in the fact Rashford wants to sign for Barcelona and no one else.

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