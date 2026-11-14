Brazilian media react to Estevao display v Japan as Chelsea send ‘message’ to winger about January sale

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian’s performance for Brazil against Japan has been praised in the national media, as Blues manager Xabi Alonso makes a call over selling him in the January transfer window.

Estevao featured for Brazil in their 3-2 defeat to Japan at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti included the Chelsea winger in his starting line-up.

Estevao was deployed on the right side of a three-man attack in a 4-3-3 formation.

The 19-year-old winger was taken off after 58 minutes for Alisson Santana.

During his time on the pitch, Chelsea winger Estevao took three shots, one of which was on target, and had a passing accuracy of 89.5%.

It was a hugely disappointing result for Brazil, but the national media were still impressed with Estevao.

Globo rated Estevao 6.5 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘He demonstrated his usual aggressiveness with the ball when wearing the national team jersey.

‘He was responsible for the best plays at the beginning of the first half, when Japan was the better team.

‘He embellished a play with a backheel control and gained confidence.

‘After the break, he participated little in the game.’

Tribunadoagreste gave the Chelsea winger 5 out of 10 and observed: ‘With the exception of a good finish early in the game, he was boxed in and had a lacklustre performance.

‘His lack of match fitness at Chelsea seems to have hampered him.’

DON’T MISS: Man Utd transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals Pochettino stance on signing Malo Gusto from Chelsea

Chelsea make final decision on Estevao future

On November 3, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Chelsea have no plans whatsoever to offload Estevao in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs keeping tabs on the winger, who has made just one start in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season.

However, we understand that Chelsea are adamant that Estevao has a long-term future at the London club.

Bailey has also reported that Chelsea are confident that Estevao will not be pushing to leave.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also since reported that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso plans to keep Estevao.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on November 5: “I told you 10 days ago that there was no transfer alert and no transfer drama around Estevao.

“There were no discussions about Estevao going to PSG or Barcelona, or perhaps leaving on loan.

“The idea was always for Chelsea to continue with him.

“Then Xabi Alonso also spoke about this situation and played Estevao against Manchester United as a starter.

“Obviously, that was a big move by Xabi Alonso to show his trust in Estevao.

“What I can tell you now, guys, is that Chelsea’s message on Estevao is that they have absolutely no intention of considering any sort of move in January.

“That means a loan to any club or a permanent transfer, even in the case of a big proposal.

“Chelsea have always believed, and they maintain this feeling, that Estevao is going to be a top player in the future.

“So, Chelsea have no intention of giving the green light to any sort of solution.”

Romano continued: “Someone said Estevao could go to Paris Saint-Germain because Kvaratskhelia is injured.

“Someone else said it could be interesting for Barcelona. Barca wanted Estevao a long time ago, before he decided to go to Chelsea.

“So, there have been many stories. Obviously, when a young player like him is not featuring, you can have speculation.

“The reality is different. Estevao will stay at Chelsea. At least today, this is the position of the club.

“They are not considering a January move. They want to continue with him.

“So, unless something crazy or extraordinary happens, Estevao is expected to continue at Chelsea and complete the next steps of his future in a Chelsea shirt.

“Then, a new contract is something we will see, because some time has passed since Chelsea signed Estevao.

“So, I would not be surprised to see Chelsea negotiating a new contract with him. That would not surprise me.

“But, again, at the moment, the focus is on January, and Chelsea absolutely want Estevao to stay, continue and develop under Xabi Alonso.”

READ NEXT: Chelsea in dreamland as Barcelona green light January transfer Xabi Alonso will love