Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are now ‘seriously considering’ entering the January transfer market to strengthen their struggling squad – with sources revealing the position and player they are now most likely to target.

The Reds invested heavily in their squad over the summer, splashing out some £440m (€505m, $600m) on a raft of big-name players. But what Liverpool hoped would lead to a period of domination has had the opposite effect, with Arne Slot now struggling to get a tune out of his squad and overseeing a dramatic downfall that has now resulted in eight losses across their last 11 games.

With six of those losses coming in the Premier League – two more than in the entirety of last season – Slot’s side are already 11 points adrift in the title race and seemingly have little to no chance of defending their crown.

However, with their top-four fight still on and trophy glory still on offer in both the Champions League and the FA Cup, Liverpool are now, according to Romano, ready to bring forward their transfer plans in an attempt to rescue their season.

When questioned previously, Romano insisted Liverpool would likely keep their powder dry in January. However, it now seems more than likely that FSG will dip into their transfer warchest once again.

“I think it’s a possibility [that Liverpool make a signing in January],” Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

“It’s something that, maybe if you ask me this question in September or early October, the answer was probably Liverpool didn’t want to do anything else because they were very happy with their summer transfer window. They invested a lot of money.

“So Liverpool were really excited to see this team performing despite a difficult start in terms of long term.

“Now obviously is already more than three months into the season. Liverpool are doing very badly and so they are considering the possibility of entering into the January transfer window with some sort of activity.

“We will see about the positions because this could depend on the next weeks. So nothing will be decided now, today, tomorrow or next week. It might take some time, some weeks, to decide maybe which position they want to cover.”

The player Liverpool are most likely to target

Romano concluded: “But Liverpool start considering internally the possibility to add maybe one player in the January transfer window and again, based on injuries, based on opportunities, based on the market, we will see what they want to do.”

In light of that, we understand the Reds currently have two positions under consideration to strengthen: the centre of defence and the attack.

While speculation on Tuesday about a new striker signing can be ruled out, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the Reds will move to sign Antoine Semenyo.

The Bournemouth forward finds himself very much in demand in light of both his electric form on the south coast and in light of a tempting £65m exit clause in his contract.

And while the Reds are very much keen, the conundrum facing FSG and why they might not go all out for Semenyo in January has been revealed by sources.

Indeed, we understand the most likely option for Liverpool is to strengthen in the centre of defence, with question marks over both the form and long-term future of Ibrahima Konate, whose deal expires next summer.

With that in mind, we understand the Reds are ready to push through a January move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi after several sources last week talked up the possibility of the move going through.

With that move a growing possibility, we also exclusively revealed Oliver Glasner’s side are readying a huge move of their own to sign a perfect replacement for Guehi in defence.

Latest Liverpool news: Slot out, Nagelsmann in rumours

Meanwhile, an ambitious report claims Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has taken the first steps towards sacking Slot in a crazy managerial chain that would see Jurgen Klopp return to management and the Reds hire Julian Nagelsmann as his replacement.

Of course, it’s a major stretch to suggest such a move could happen any time soon and in the here and now, Slot’s biggest focus will be on returning the Reds to winning ways – and as quickly as possible.

With that in mind, the Reds boss has zeroed in on what, in his mind at least, is the biggest issue torpedoing Liverpool and their dismal season so far.

Jamie Carragher has also delivered his verdict on whether Liverpool should sack Slot after their alarming fall from grace this season, and while Reds fans want a rival Premier League boss to succeed him, a respected journalist has revealed a timeline on when the axe could fall.

And finally, Liverpool are among the clubs credited with an interest in an AS Roma right-back, who falls out of contract next summer.

