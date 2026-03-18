Four managers touted for Chelsea job as Rosenior sack chances reach tipping point

The chances of Liam Rosenior still being in the Chelsea dugout next season are rapidly dwindling, and a report has picked out four managers who could take the reins – only one of which has Premier League experience.

Chelsea turned to Rosenior when parting ways with Enzo Maresca by mutual consent at the turn of the year. The 41-year-old was a known commodity to Chelsea having impressed at sister club Strasbourg who are part of the overarching BlueCo collective.

But after a bright start, results have turned and Rosenior is under the microscope.

A punishing 8-2 aggregate defeat saw Chelsea crash out of the Champions League to holders PSG. Just one win in five sees Chelsea outside the UCL qualification places in the Premier League, and the Blues lost both legs of their League Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal.

According to a recent update from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, there are figures within Chelsea’s hierarchy who don’t believe Rosenior will be in charge next season.

It was claimed elements of the club harbour ‘serious concerns’ Rosenior is NOT the right man for the Chelsea project, and that his appointment earlier this year was the wrong move.

It was also claimed Rosenior is now entering a pivotal period of the season in which his fate will be determined.

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It’s important to note that update came before Chelsea were thumped on home soil by PSG on Tuesday night, meaning Rosenior has got off to the worst possible start in this most crucial of periods.

Now, The Daily Express have acknowledged Sky Sports’ report about Rosenior being in danger of being sacked.

Furthermore, the outlet listed four managers who’d represent more than worthy replacements if Rosenior is booted out.

The quartet cited were Cesc Fabregas (Como), Luis Enrique (PSG), Filipe Luis (Unattached) and Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace).

Glasner is the only one of the four to boast Premier League experience from a managerial point of view. He’ll leave Palace when his contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer and will go down as their greatest ever manager having won the only major trophy (2025 FA Cup) in their 120-year history.

Luis last managed Brazilian side Flamengo and during an incredible two-year reign, won EIGHT trophies including the Copa Libertadores (South American Champions League). Luis also has prior ties to Chelsea having briefly played for the club in the 2014/15 season.

Fabregas also turned out for the Blues during his playing days, and since becoming a manager, has earned rave reviews for the work he’s doing at Como.

Despite only winning promotion to Serie A in 2024, Fabregas has positioned the club fourth in the table this year and they’re on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Enrique needs no introduction having won the quadruple with PSG last term and the treble with Barcelona during his reign at the Camp Nou.

Enrique is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the game right now, but prising him out of Paris won’t be easy.

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