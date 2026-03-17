Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to consider exits for Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are gearing up for what sources are describing as a “controlled overhaul” of their squad this summer, with a series of big-name signings planned to help the side grow even stronger and with three marquee targets, including players from Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid, now named.

The Gunners are not planning any major weakening of their squad this summer, with sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta determined to build on a campaign that has seen the club push for a historic quadruple.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal’s depth has been a crucial factor behind their success this season, and the club’s hierarchy are intent on maintaining – and strengthening – that level heading into the next campaign.

Crucially, TEAMtalk understands that Berta, while leading the club’s transfer strategy, is completely aligned not only with Arteta but also with the wider hierarchy — including ownership, chief executive Richard Garlick and director of football operations James King. The unity behind the scenes is viewed as a major strength, with all parties working seamlessly together as a single, cohesive unit.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey explains: “You could argue that their off-field team is currently the best in the Premier League, much like their on-field one is.”

While maintaining that strength is the priority, Arsenal are also actively targeting key additions. We understand that a marquee left winger, a new central midfielder and at least one defender – most likely a right-back – are firmly in their sights as part of their summer plans.

Despite that stability, there are expected to be changes within the squad. TEAMtalk understands that a number of players, including Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, have shown some disquiet regarding their current roles.

However, the club are prepared for those situations and remain confident in their ability to manage squad harmony moving forward.

Arsenal are willing to sanction departures, but only on their terms. Among those who could leave are Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Christian Norgaard, with the two Brazilian forwards viewed as the most likely to move on this summer.

Both Jesus and Martinelli are attracting strong interest from the Saudi Pro League, as well as from clubs across Europe.

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Arsenal transfers: Two firm summer targets named

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Atletico Madrid are monitoring both Jesus and Martinelli closely, with Arsenal open to discussions as they explore a potential deal involving Julian Alvarez.

In defence, Arsenal are also open to offers for White and have already begun work on identifying potential full-back reinforcements, as previously reported, which does include Newcastle’s in-demand England star Tino Livramento.

Despite the potential outgoings, the club’s message remains clear: they will not allow the squad to be weakened by the time the summer window closes on August 31.

Bailey adds: “Arsenal are delighted with how their squad has stood up to the pressures this season.

“It is not luck; they have learned and invested in the right areas and made sure that Mikel Arteta has had the right players available to him at the right time.

“Andrea Berta will allow certain players to leave, but only on their terms, and they will be replaced.

“Arsenal have the best squad in England right now and one of the best in Europe, and that is not going to change this summer. They are planning what’s been described as a controlled evolution.”

With a clear strategy in place, total alignment at every level of the club, and confidence high behind the scenes, Arsenal are planning a controlled evolution rather than a wholesale overhaul as they look to remain among Europe’s elite.

Arsenal latest: Hopes fade over deal for Bayern ‘machine’; Leipzig star eyed

One player who won’t be allowed to leave, though, is Riccardo Calafiori after we revealed Arteta’s side were ready to bat off interest in the Italian amid interest from four Serie A clubs, including Juventus.

In terms of incomings, Arsenal are ready to raise the stakes over a deal to sign a top-class RB Leipzig defender after his asking price came to light.

News of the Gunners’ plans comes after we reported last week that the player in question’s representatives had held preliminary talks with the north London club.

However, Arsenal have been overtaken by Man Utd in the chase for a big-name Bayern Munich star branded a ‘machine’ after a report suggested three players would discourage the player from moving to Emirates Stadium.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on a rumoured superstar pursuit by Arsenal.

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