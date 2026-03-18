Intermediaries acting on behalf of Eduardo Camavinga have begun briefing clubs that the Real Madrid midfielder will be available for transfer this summer, with Liverpool currently leading the chase, but with Manchester United and Chelsea both also registering early interest, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 and is now into his fourth season at the Bernabeu, racking up 213 appearances in that time. But with the Spanish giants preparing for a summer of major change both in the dug-out and with their first-team squad, Camavinga is one player who will be made available for transfer and will be allowed to leave.

As a result, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that representatives have already begun to explore their client’s next move, having made contact with several Premier League clubs to alert them to the 23-year-old’s situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands the France international would be keen on a move to London, although there is a key condition attached to any potential switch: the club pursuing him would need to be competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool are also long-term admirers of the midfielder and remain what sources have described as ‘very attentive to his situation’.

TEAMtalk first revealed in January that the Merseyside club’s hierarchy had been closely monitoring Camavinga, a player they have admired for some time.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also asked to be kept informed about developments. Both clubs are understood to be exploring options to strengthen their central midfield depth ahead of next season.

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Camavinga weighing up Real Madrid future

Sources close to the LaLiga giants have confirmed that Camavinga is assessing his options heading into the summer window. While he remains highly valued by Real Madrid and appreciated by the club’s coaching staff, the Spanish side are unlikely to stand in his way should he decide to pursue a new challenge.

Having made 33 appearances across all competitions this season – 17 of which has been as a starter in LaLiga and the Champions League – he remains an integral, if not indispensable, part of their squad.

But as he enters what many consider the prime years of his career, Camavinga is understood to be prioritising regular starting opportunities – and that could result in his summer sale.

Interest in the midfielder stretches across Europe, but England is currently viewed as the most likely destination if he does depart Madrid this summer.

With several Premier League heavyweights already alerted to his potential availability, Camavinga’s situation is expected to be closely monitored as the transfer window approaches.

Latest Real Madrid news: Newcastle star being watched; six to leave

Meanwhile, strong reports in the Spanish media claim Real Madrid are going to send a scout to Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday to watch a Newcastle United defensive star in action against Barcelona, though it is hard to see president Florentino Perez being able to bring finance a deal to bring the player in question to Estadio Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have leapfrogged Liverpool in the race for one of Europe’s brightest young midfielders.

In other news, the Spanish giants have also received a huge boost in their quest to sign a Chelsea midfielder, who is willing to leave the Blues in the summer transfer window and amid reports that SIX top stars could be shown the door by Los Blancos this summer.

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