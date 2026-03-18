Four Manchester United players are reportedly ‘facing the axe’ as part of a ‘brutal clearout’, with Joshua Zirkzee also set for an exit.

Zirkzee has proven to be a major flop following his €42.5m (£36.5m, $49m) move from Bologna to Man Utd in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old was unconvincing in his debut season at Man Utd and has seen his game time significantly reduced following the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Each of these recent signings has significantly outshone Zirkzee, who is no longer needed and looks increasingly likely to leave Man Utd this summer.

The Netherlands international has attracted interest from several Serie A sides in recent months, and journalist Nicolo Schira claims he has been ‘offered’ to Italian giants Juventus ahead of the summer.

Zirkzee has previously insisted on fighting for his place at Man Utd, but fresh information from an Italian outlet claims he feels ‘discouraged and saddened’ at Old Trafford and looks set for a departure.

We revealed last month that the Red Devils have already drawn up plans to replace Zirkzee, with INEOS keen to bring in a more experienced successor.

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Who else is set to leave Manchester United?

This means Zirkzee is due to follow Casemiro in leaving Man Utd, though we have reported this month that a U-turn on a new contract is possible.

Centre-back Harry Maguire finds himself in the same situation as Casemiro and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal beyond this season.

And a report from The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst claims four other Man Utd players ‘face the axe’ as part of a ‘brutal summer clearout’.

They state that the Red Devils ‘could let up to four goalkeepers leave’. The club ‘expected’ to cash in on Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, while Tom Heaton and Dermot Mee may also be let go.

Should this happen, Man Utd would need to sign at least one new goalkeeper in the summer to provide competition for current No.1 Senne Lammens, whose position as first-choice goalkeeper is really secure.

Last month, former Man Utd star Lee Sharpe backed Lammens to become a legend for the club and likened him to a former goalkeeper.

“There’s no reason Senne Lammens can’t be at Manchester United for the next decade and join those legendary keepers the club have had in the past like Peter Schmeichel,” Sharpe told Bet Brain.

He added: “I can see the similarities with Edwin van der Sar. He’s very calm under pressure and his handling in the Everton game was exceptional.”

Latest Man Utd news: Fernandes decision revealed as Rashford exit update surfaces

We can also reveal that Man Utd have made a clear decision on captain Bruno Fernandes’ future at the club amid persistent interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Marcus Rashford will still be on the move and could join FC Barcelona permanently, but INEOS have reportedly made it clear that the Spanish giants will not mess INEOS around.

Elsewhere, Man Utd could let one of their goalkeepers leave as part of an unexpected swap deal.