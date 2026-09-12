Kylian Mbappe says Chelsea winger ‘has a special creativity’

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has raved about Chelsea winger Estevao Willian, as the London club’s owners, BlueCo, make a call on the Brazilian star’s future.

Mbappe has said that Estevao is one of the players who excites him the most at the moment.

The Real Madrid and France international star believes that the 19-year-old Brazilian winger is special.

When asked by L’Equipe to name the players who excite him now, Mbappe said, as relayed by GetFootballNewsSpain: “Which players excite me right now?

“I don’t want to name names because if I forget someone…

“To say who the ten or fifteen best players in the world are, I think everyone would agree.

”Among the youngsters, Lamine Yamal.

“He has everything.

“I also like Estevao; he has a special creativity.

“Here, Arda Guler can go very far. Endrick has potential; he’s a goalscorer.

“Warren (Zaïre-Emery) and Desire (Doue) are going to have great careers, for sure.”

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Chelsea plan new Estevao Willian contract

Estevao is not having the best of seasons, with Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso making it clear that he is not guaranteed a place in his starting line-up.

The winger has made five appearances for Chelsea so far this campaign.

The Brazil international has played only 20 minutes in the Premier League this season, although it must be noted that he has started both of Chelsea’s League Cup ties.

Earlier this month, ESPN Brasil reported that Estevao is willing to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window should he fail to get enough playing time in the coming weeks and months.

Journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, though, has since reported that Chelsea are planning to hand Estevao a new deal.

The report has noted: ‘Those close to the club believe his development will be carefully managed, with patience seen as crucial given his age and the demands of adapting to English football.

’In fact, there is even an expectation that Estevao will be rewarded with a better contract during the season, which would represent a further show of Chelsea’s commitment to him.’

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