Micah Richards says Chelsea wrong to dump £65m star – ‘use your eyes’

Micah Richards has said that Chelsea were wrong to sell Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window and has backed the striker to become a star under manager Unai Emery at Villa Park.

Chelsea, who appointed Xabi Alonso as their manager in the summer, decided to get rid of Jackson for good when they offloaded him to Villa on a permanent deal.

Villa signed the Senegal international striker from Chelsea for a total fee of £65million.

Emery signed Jackson to replace Ollie Watkins, who moved to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for £50m.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, who decided against making the deal permanent in the summer.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 and scored 30 goals and gave 12 assists in 81 appearances for the London club.

Former Manchester City star Richards believes that Jackson will flourish at Villa and has outlined the reasons why he has confidence in the striker, with ex-England international striker Gary Lineker also giving his verdict.

Lineker and Richards made the comments about Jackson after he scored for Villa in their 3-2 win against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

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Why Nicolas Jackson could flourish away from Chelsea

Richards said about Jackson on The Rest is Football: “I’m going to say something quite controversial: I think Jackson is absolutely amazing.

“Chelsea didn’t keep him.

“He goes to Bayern.

“Obviously, he’s not going to play ahead of Harry Kane.

“But watch his hold-up play.

“Watch his movement.

“It’s just that little bit at the end, that composure.

“Everyone’s just fascinated with stats and goals or assists or whatever.

“But if you actually use your eyes to watch the game, he’s got so much ability on the ball.

“His touch around the corner, his awareness when to run in behind, when to drop deep, link up.

“He’s got everything.

“If he could work on just finishing, that composure when he gets into that final third, I think he could be one of the top strikers in Europe.

“That’s how highly I rate him.

“His debut season at Chelsea, he got 14 Premier League goals.

“In your first season, at a club that’s going through change, and he came to Chelsea when he was 22, that’s not a bad number.”

Lineker said: “It’s raw talent and it’s just whether you can turn that into consistent ability to finish.

“He gets a little bit excited in front of goal, and that is obviously the most important thing.

“He’s quick, he can hold it, he moves well.

“It’s just that final thing, but that is also the most important thing.

“You’ve got to have a calmness to you in front of goal, but it’s good start for him.”

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