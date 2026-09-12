Liverpool firmly believe they may have hit the jackpot with Jeremy Jacquet after making a huge impression since arriving at Anfield, with one source revealing to TEAMtalk how those in power at Anfield believe the Frenchman is destined to reach the very top.

The Reds agreed a £60m (€70m, $81m) deal for Jacquet in January before allowing the highly-rated centre-back to remain with his former club until the summer.

There was some concern during that period when Jacquet suffered a shoulder injury in February which required surgery, with his rehabilitation continuing into pre-season.

Liverpool were determined not to rush the 21-year-old back and instead took a cautious approach to his recovery, with the long-term picture considered more important than getting him onto the pitch immediately.

However, that decision is already starting to pay dividends, with Jacquet fully fit and rapidly establishing himself as a cornerstone of the Liverpool defence under Andoni Iraola.

The Frenchman has adapted impressively to English football, and his performances have strengthened the belief inside Liverpool that they secured one of the finest young defenders in Europe when they agreed his £60million transfer.

Indeed, sources believe Jacquet has already shown that the summer departure of Ibrahima Konate has had little impact on Liverpool’s defence, with some within the club going as far as suggesting they may have actually upgraded their options at centre-back.

One source told TEAMtalk: “The club were confident they had secured one of the very best young defenders in Jacq,uet and he is proving that.

“He has been such a good fit for the squad, for Andoni and for the English game.

“It can’t be downplayed just how big an impression he has made.”

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Liverpool see Jacquet as long-term cornerstone

Jacquet’s development was one of the major reasons Liverpool were prepared to commit such a significant fee in January, with the club viewing him as a long-term defensive cornerstone rather than simply an immediate replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who departed on a free transfer for Real Madrid.

His injury inevitably complicated those plans, but Liverpool remained patient throughout his rehabilitation and resisted any temptation to accelerate his return.

That patience has now been rewarded, with Jacquet looking increasingly comfortable in Iraola’s system and showing the qualities that convinced Liverpool to invest heavily in him.

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There is also a belief that his best years remain ahead of him. At just 21, Jacquet is already making a significant impact in the Premier League, while his ability to adapt so quickly to a new country, league and tactical environment has further strengthened his standing internally.

Liverpool knew they were taking a major step by committing £60m to a young defender, but TEAMtalk understands the early feeling at the club is that the investment could prove to be exceptional value.

The initial objective was to secure one of Europe’s best emerging centre-backs for the long term. Jacquet is now providing early evidence that Liverpool may have done exactly that, with his rapid adaptation ensuring the club have moved on quickly from the loss of Konate and potentially strengthened one of the most important areas of Iraola’s team.