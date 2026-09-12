Alvaro Arbeloa is already coming under pressure of sack talk at Fulham

Fulham have pushed back strongly at claims that they are already considering Alvaro Arbeloa’s position, with the club far from happy with the reports and sources behind them, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cottagers have endured a difficult opening to the Premier League season under their new head coach, losing all three of their opening matches, although each defeat has come by a single goal.

Their latest setback came at home to Crystal Palace, adding to defeats against Manchester United and another narrow loss earlier in the campaign.

However, TEAMtalk understands there is no consideration at this stage of removing Arbeloa, with Fulham firmly behind the Spaniard and the project he is attempting to build at Craven Cottage.

Arbeloa replaced the hugely respected Marco Silva during the summer and has been tasked with introducing a different style of football, something that naturally requires time and patience as the squad adapts to his methods.

The results have not been welcomed, but club sources acknowledge the difficult start while also pointing to the performances as a reason for optimism.

We are told Fulham do not believe they have been outplayed in any of their three matches and feel they could easily have taken points – and potentially won – each of the games.

Their latest result has only strengthened that belief.

Fulham secured their first Premier League point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Anfield against Liverpool on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet in a performance that demonstrated the defensive organisation and attacking intent developing under Arbeloa.

TEAMtalk understands that the result is viewed internally as further evidence of how Arbeloa and his squad are adapting to the new demands being placed on them.

Fulham not only frustrated Liverpool for long periods but also created opportunities of their own. Their organisation and confidence were particularly encouraging given they arrived without a point.

The point was Fulham’s first of the campaign, but the manner in which it was achieved has strengthened the belief within the club that Arbeloa’s ideas are beginning to take hold.

There is also no sense of the squad being in consternation, despite suggestions of unrest among the players…

Arbeloa future safe with Kevin, Smith Rowe to fight for selection

TEAMtalk understands there is some frustration from players who have yet to receive the game time they want, but that is viewed by the club as entirely normal within any competitive Premier League squad.

Among those yet to start a league game are club-record signing Kevin and Emile Smith Rowe, but Fulham insist those situations do not represent a wider problem within the dressing room.

Both players have established themselves as important members of the squad since arriving at Craven Cottage, and the club accepts that players currently frustrated by a lack of game time will naturally want more opportunities under Arbeloa. That is not being viewed as evidence of wider squad unrest.

Fulham’s position is that Arbeloa and his coaching staff must be given the opportunity to implement their ideas without the distraction of speculation over their positions.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Fulham are particularly unhappy that the latest reports have emerged, with the club believing they have been fuelled by a minority within the squad rather than reflecting the overall mood at the club.

The Cottagers are therefore adamant that there is currently no question over Arbeloa’s position. The former Real Madrid coach retains the full backing of the hierarchy, and there is a belief that his methods will take time to become fully established.

There is, of course, an acceptance that football ultimately comes down to results and Arbeloa, like every Premier League manager, needs to start winning games.

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