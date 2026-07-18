Stan Collymore has given his take on Morgan Rogers leaving Aston Villa for Chelsea in a £117million deal, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the role that new Blues manager Xabi Alonso played in the transfer.

As reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, Rogers is on his way to Chelsea from Villa.

Sources have told us that Chelsea will pay Premier League rivals Villa £117m for the England international.

This will make Rogers, who is playing for England at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, the most expensive British player in history.

We understand that Chelsea co-director of recruitment Joe Shields was instrumental in the deal for the London club.

Bailey has reported: “The Chelsea co-director of recruitment was the man who first identified the youngster playing for West Bromwich Albion and played a key role in taking him to Manchester City.

“That existing trust and connection proved invaluable throughout negotiations and was a major factor in Chelsea ultimately winning the race for the England international.”

Rogers is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League and can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Former Villa striker Stan Collymore has taken to X to share his opinion on the deal for Rogers, who helped Unai Emery’s side win the Europa League and finish fourth in the Premier League table last season.

Collymore wrote on X at 7pm on July 18: “I think it represents excellent value for Aston Villa.”

The pundit added at 7:09pm: “Rogers Great £ for Villa ( and Boro, around £20+m), potentially great move for the player if Chelsea attacking talent around him allow him his space and graft around him ( had a propensity to flick and be unreliable when tired/losing/under pressure), good investment for Chelsea for same reasons as the player.

“Superb for Villa overall, plays lots of minutes ( most of any Englishman in Europe last season or 2), superb talent who can travel skillfully with the ball and has a goal in him, just a nagging feeling it may be too many cooks at Chelsea unless they let one or two go.

“Good luck Morgan! “

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Xabi Alonso involved in Morgan Rogers deal

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso’s role in the deal for Rogers.

The Italian journalist has said that Alonso spoke to the 23-year-old and convinced him to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Romano wrote on X at 8:05pm on July 18: “Xabi Alonso, involved in Chelsea secret mission to get Morgan Rogers.

“#CFC manager spoke to Rogers, presented tactical project and was key to get the green light from the player to close in 24 hours.”

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs noted on X at 7:43pm on July 18: “Understand Chelsea pitched to Morgan Rogers as a left-wing starter.

“Rogers equally comfortable and impressive as a number ten, and his versatility part of the appeal to Chelsea, but told he is joining under the impression he’ll play on the left, and alongside Cole Palmer.

“Along with Xabi Alonso, Behdad Eghbali played a key role in convincing Rogers to join.”

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