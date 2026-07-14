Leandro Trossard has confirmed to Arsenal that he will accept Besiktas’ offer, with the Belgian winger now set to leave the Emirates after reaching a final decision on his future and with the move set to kickstart a flood of transfer activity for the Premier League champions, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners had already agreed a deal with the ambitious Turkish club, with the transfer only awaiting Trossard‘s approval. The 31-year-old has now informed Arsenal that he is ready to make the move, bringing an end to his 174-game spell across three-and-a-half-years in North London.

Sources indicate the decision follows positive discussions with Besiktas, despite interest from other clubs and the possibility of remaining at Arsenal having previously been considered.

Trossard departs with Arsenal’s full support and best wishes, with the club grateful for his contribution since arriving from Brighton. His exit also gives sporting director Andrea Berta greater flexibility to accelerate the club’s remaining transfer business.

Arsenal are now expected to intensify their pursuit of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, who remains the club’s number one priority target to strengthen the left side of Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Indeed, while Aston Villa are determined to keep their prized asset, and more so in the wake of painful news on Monday that clauses for both Youri Tielemans (Manchester United) and Lucas Digne (PSG) had been triggered, the Gunners remain undeterred.

In fact, sources outlined their confidence that an aggressive push can see a deal for the 23-year-old done, despite a prohibitive £130m valuation. Their hopes are further fuelled by the player’s desire to join Arteta’s side.

With Rogers seen as Arsenal’s first-choice target to bolster the left side of their attack, they are also pressing ahead with the £35m signing of an 88 G/A star and two other huge deals, which could be partially funded by a second high-profile exit…

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Arsenal transfers: Berta pushing hard for three other major signings

TEAMtalk has also confirmed the Gunners continue to push for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who remains firmly on Berta’s radar. Trossard’s departure creates the squad space and financial flexibility needed to make progress on both deals.

While Arsenal remain open to Gabriel Martinelli leaving this summer should the right offer arrive, Trossard’s exit alone significantly eases the club’s squad planning as they continue to work within the Premier League’s Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) regulations and UEFA’s financial rules.

Martinelli continues to attract interest from Juventus, RB Leipzig and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, although Arsenal are under less pressure to sanction another departure immediately following Trossard’s decision.

The Gunners’ long-term recruitment plans also include Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, now rated in the £100m bracket by Newcastle, while Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez – valued at a staggering £111m (€130m, $148m) by Atletico Madrid – remains a player of significant interest should an opportunity arise in the future.

Deals for all four players could hit a massive £366m (€430m, $490m) if valuations are met in full, meaning several high-profile sales will need to be sanctioned to help balance the books.

To that end, several squad players, including the likes of Ben White and Gabriel Jesus, are expected to leave, while Paul Merson has even suggested a once-unthinkable sale could be greenlit this summer to further fund their ambitious transfer plans.

And on the subject of Alvarez, the Spanish press has revealed Barcelona’s reaction to claims that the Gunners are making a last-minute move for the Argentina forward.

Either way, with Trossard’s future now resolved, Arsenal can turn their full attention to completing the next phase of their summer rebuild, which is focused on the rebuild of their left-sided options, with Rogers and Tzolis now the primary focus as Arteta looks to further strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

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