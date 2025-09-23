Chelsea are unconvinced by Robert Sanchez as their long-term goalkeeping option, according to TEAMtalk sources, and two names are in the frame to succeed the 27-year-old.

The three-time capped Spain international received a red card against Manchester United on Saturday, an incident that had a significant impact on the game, which the Blues ultimately lost 2-1.

Sanchez’s future at Chelsea was a topic of constant speculation over the summer, and Maresca’s lack of 100% trust in him was highlighted by the London side’s failed approach for AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones understands that while Maignan remains a player of genuine interest for Chelsea, their 20-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders, who is on loan with Strasbourg, could take the No. 1 spot next season.

“Chelsea are constantly assessing Mike Penders in line with determining how far he is from becoming a genuine option for them between the sticks,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Obviously, they stock up on a lot of talent, but with Penders, there is very much an intent to make sure he has a pathway to the first team, and they have fully intended to keep him motivated towards being able to achieve that aim.

“The Robert Sanchez red card does not specifically change their attitude towards that, but from speaking with sources over the summer, I very much got the impression that certain members of the coaching staff still wanted a new goalkeeper. My feeling is that Enzo Maresca was veering towards that…”

Chelsea have big decision to make over Penders, Maignan, and Sanchez

Jones adds that Chelsea still have Maignan ‘in mind’ as a future option. His Milan contract expires at the end of the season, which opens up the possibility of a cut-price January deal or a free transfer next summer.

“The approach they made for Mike Maignan was obviously an indication that they wanted a new keeper, and I really do believe that he is a player they still have in mind to join,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“Whether it becomes possible depends on his contract situation, but through all of this, I do think Chelsea will be keeping Penders in mind.

“There are high hopes about him becoming their long-term goalkeeper.”

TEAMtalk reported way back in December 2024 that those behind the scenes at Chelsea believe that Penders has the quality to develop into a world-class keeper in the future.

As mentioned, he is currently on loan with the Blues’ sister club Strasbourg, following on from a successful season-long stint with Belgian side Genk last term, where Chelsea signed him from before agreeing to loan him back for the 2024/25 campaign.

Penders has made six appearances for Strasbourg so far, keeping two clean sheets in the process, and he will continue to pick up valuable minutes ahead of what could be a first big season at Chelsea in 2026/27.

However, another attempt to sign Maignan cannot be ruled out, either, with Chelsea being big admirers of the French international.

