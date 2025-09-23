Manchester United are making plans to sign an Inter Milan star described as a ‘devastating force’ in the January window – and an approach looks set to get a major green light from the Italian giants, strong reports in Italy claim.

The Red Devils are desperately hoping the sizeable transfer kitty they provided for Ruben Amorim soon starts paying dividends. While Saturday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea provided a timely lift, it was only the second time Manchester United have won this season and still only leaves them 11th in the fledgling 2025/26 Premier League table.

Having invested some £200m on strengthening his attack over the summer, Amorim will soon hope his new strike triumvirate of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko can soon start firing on all cylinders.

While Mbeumo has started well, an injury has disrupted Cunha, while Sesko is yet to make his impact felt.

Either way, Amorim – who it is important to state still has the backing of the club, despite reports to the contrary – is planning for both 2026 transfer windows – and he will be granted further funds for team strengthening.

While midfield is fast becoming Amorim’s next priority, reports in Italy claim he has also been alerted to the fact that Inter Milan are now willing to cash in on Federico Dimarco, after he fell out of favour under new boss, Christian Chivu.

The left wing-back has been described as a ‘devastating force’ by Stretty News, while Brazilian icon Roberto Carlos has called the 27-year-old ‘one of the best left-backs in world football’.

And now, according to Il Napolista, United are ‘very keen’ on signing the player amid strong suggestions the Nerazzurri are ready to cash in on the 32-times capped Italy international.

Dimarco signing could hurt Amorim’s first Man Utd signing

Despite his effectiveness at both ends of the field, it’s claimed Inter Milan are now open to his sale, with Chivu preferring Carlos Augusto this season.

Furthermore, with the player’s contract at the San Siro expiring in summer 2027, they are reportedly eager to cash in at the first available opportunity in January – ensuring a move to Old Trafford could be agreed were United to make their move.

With an impressive 19 goals and 35 assists in his 195 appearances for Inter, Dimarco has established himself as one of the leading wing-backs in world football. And with Inter playing a very similar system to Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, it’s reported that Amorim sees the player as perfect for his system.

The Portuguese boss has, of course, already brought in two left wing-backs since his appointment by the Red Devils, signing Patrick Dorgu last January from Lecce in a £25m (€30m, $35m) deal.

While he has improved over time, he still only has two assists for the Red Devils from 25 appearances. DiMarco would be a clear upgrade in that position.

Amorim has also signed Paraguayan teenager Diego Leon, though at just 18 years of age, he is not yet seen as first-team ready.

United also have long-serving star Luke Shaw on their books. His deal at Old Trafford expires in summer 2027 and the arrival of Dimarco could spell the end of his decade-long service. However, it is worth pointing out that Amorim has tended to use the 34-times capped England man in a left centre-back role.

One of the best: Dimarco’s impressive stats at Inter Milan