Michael Carrick has hinted at the problems his Manchester United side faced in the transfer market after missing out on a number of targets.

In years gone by, Man Utd were among the biggest spenders in the Premier League during transfer windows. But that was certainly not the case this summer.

The Red Devils forked out around £160million on midfielders Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos but failed to recruit targets such as Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, who signed for Tottenham Hotspur, and Elliot Anderson, who joined Manchester City.

Man Utd’s biggest fee was up to £70m for Baleba, while Chelsea spent £117m on Morgan Rogers, Man City bought Anderson for £116m, and Tonali headed to Tottenham for £100m. Elsewhere, Liverpool nearly broke the Premier League transfer record again by signing Bradley Barcola for up to £123m.

INEOS clearly have a ceiling when it comes to funds, and they are not prepared to break the bank for certain players. Meanwhile, Liverpool spent £250m this summer, Man City splashed £440m on a whole host of signings, and even newly-promoted Ipswich Town dug out £210m from their pockets.

Tottenham, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Arsenal all comfortably outspent Man Utd, and it seems Carrick is having to get used to that new normal.

Gary Neville was astounded that his old team didn’t strengthen in defence, with the former right-back calling for the club to bring in a new left-back and a centre-half.

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He said before the window shut, “They have got some individually decent defenders, but there isn’t a back four there and when it starts to get put under pressure and it starts to pick up a couple of injuries during the season, it will let you down. Michael knows that right now.

“If they could get a centre-back and a full-back before the window closes, that will stop problems that we know we’re going to see. I’m not saying they’ve been bad all the time, but you just know full well, in Champions League football, Premier League games, they will have problems and they will have issues. It’s not being harsh. Everybody knows it. I’m amazed that United haven’t added at the back.”

Man Utd struggling to compete in the transfer market

Ahead of Man Utd’s trip to Everton, Carrick has spoken to Sky Sports about the “challenges” of the recent transfer window and how they may not be able to compete with some of their rivals financially.

“I think we’ve brought some really good players into the football club, and improved the squad in different ways, individually but collectively. I think we’ve grown. You go into the window and when you come out of it, you want to be stronger than you were at the start. I’m convinced we are that,” he said.

“Transfer windows are never straightforward and this window in particular has been challenging for different reasons. There’s a lot of money being spent in and around the league itself, and I think we’ve made the most of the situation that we’ve found ourselves in.

“That’s the world we live in. Teams at certain points are going to spend a lot of money. Sometimes it’s going to be more than what we spend, sometimes maybe not. We’ve got to make the most of what we can and understand where we’re at. I think we’re a very good team, we want to keep getting better.”

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