Manchester United target Lewis Hall is reportedly set to sign a new contract extension with Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

For much of the summer, Man Utd set out to recruit the Newcastle left-back but try as they might, they could not get a deal done.

The Red Devils are currently making do with veteran Luke Shaw but 21-year-old Hall is still a long-term target for INEOS.

But due to the financial constraints Man Utd face these days, Michael Carrick has made it clear they are not the monetary powerhouses they once were.

He told Sky Sports, “Transfer windows are never straightforward and this window in particular has been challenging for different reasons. There’s a lot of money being spent in and around the league itself, and I think we’ve made the most of the situation that we’ve found ourselves in.

“That’s the world we live in. Teams at certain points are going to spend a lot of money. Sometimes it’s going to be more than what we spend, sometimes maybe not. We’ve got to make the most of what we can and understand where we’re at. I think we’re a very good team; we want to keep getting better.”

After the window shut, Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle made it clear that he wants the England international to stay at St James’ Park for the foreseeable future.

He does, however, expect interest in the former Chelsea man’s services in January.

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Jaissle said this week, “For sure he will have interest [from other clubs] in the winter, like many other players. Every window there will be interest for our players. We definitely count on him, he’s a player of huge, huge potential.

“He’s delivering at a high level already but we all know there’s much more to come and we’re really excited that he is a part of the team, hopefully in the long term.”

Lewis Hall to extend Newcastle stay

Now, according to NUFCBlog, Hall is set to sign a new and improved deal with Newcastle.

Hall’s contract runs until 2029 but this new extension will reportedly see that deal run until 2031.

And while Man Utd have shown interest in Hall and will likely be keen on signing him at some point, the message coming out of Newcastle is clear.

The report states, “The club have no intention of entertaining offers for the fullback and see him as an important part of the side they are building.

“The improved terms are viewed as a reward for Hall’s performances over the past season and his growing importance within the first team.”

There is no mention of a release clause but that may yet come to light further down the road. For the time being, though, it seems like Man Utd will look elsewhere as Hall is seemingly content in the North East.

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