Fabrizio Romano reacts to rumours Xabi Alonso wants Florian Wirtz at Chelsea – ‘excellent relationship’

Fabrizio Romano and Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, who has been linked with Chelsea

Just days after TEAMtalk dismissed suggestions that Liverpool could sell Florian Wirtz to Chelsea in the summer transfer window, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that the the London club’s owners, BlueCo, are not looking to sign the Germany international attacking midfielder, who worked with Xabi Alonso.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso will officially take over as the Chelsea manager on July 1.

Alonso worked with Liverpool attacking midfielder Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, with the duo winning the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 campaign.

There have been rumours that Alonso wants Chelsea to raid Liverpool and sign Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported last week that Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to sell Wirtz.

Bailey said: “Liverpool are not going to move on from Florian Wirtz, they worked so hard on that and the word from inside Anfield is the way he finished the season was a real plus point.

“They know he struggled to adapt at first, but they had so many new players coming in – it was never going to be easy.

“But even if someone, like a Bayern Munich – who wanted him before, or if Xabi Alonso – who pushed for him at Chelsea, there is no way that Liverpool are letting him go, and they insist they have not heard anything from anyone.”

“Wirtz is at Liverpool to STAY.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now said that Chelsea are not planning to sign Wirtz this summer.

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‘Florian Wirtz is not leaving Liverpool’ for Chelsea

Romano said about Wirtz on his YouTube channel: “No, Florian Wirtz is not leaving Liverpool this summer.

“The relationship between Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz is excellent, of course.

“They won together and had a fantastic time together at Bayer Leverkusen, but that’s it.

“So, there is no negotiations, no talks.

“Chelsea are not looking for that kind of player, and also it’s important to mention that Florian Wirtz remains an important part of Liverpool’s squad.

“Liverpool absolutely believe in Florian Wirtz.

“They believe that next season could be his season in red, so absolutely no movements around Florian Wirtz.

“Forget about those links coming from England.”

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