Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s stance on adding Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie to new head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in the January transfer window.

Pochettino, who was appointed Man Utd head coach last week following the sacking of Michael Carrick, worked with McKennie at the USA national football team.

On November 15, the Italian media claimed that Pochettino wants Man Utd to sign McKennie in the January transfer window.

It came as a bit of a surprise, given that Man Utd signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, respectively, in the summer of 2026.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, subsequently reported that Man Utd are not planning to move for McKennie in the middle of the season.

Sources have told us that the former Leeds United loanee have been offered to Man Utd by intermediaries.

Transfer guru Romano has now backed our claim, reporting that Man Utd have no plans whatsoever to bring the 28-year-old Juventus and USA international midfielder to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

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Man Utd will NOT sign Weston McKennie from Juventus

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There is also a lot of talks about Weston McKennie and Manchester United.

“Why these stories about Weston McKennie and Man Utd?

“Because of Mauricio Pochettino.

“Now, it’s obvious, guys.

“Poch signing for Manchester United means we will get links with people who Pochettino knows very well.

“I told you yesterday, Nico Paz, same agent as Pochettino immediately linked to Utd.

“Now, all the American players who are doing well are obviously linked with Manchester United, but the reality is that Manchester United are not working on a deal for Weston McKennie.

“They have not even made contact with people close to Weston McKennie.

“With maximum respect for the boy, McKennie can play right-back, centre-back, centre midfielder, number 10.

“He plays as false nine for Juventus.

“He can play everywhere as a wing-back, wherever you want.

“This is a fantastic versatile player, but at the same time, Man Utd in terms of midfielder, because McKennie is still a midfielder, Utd invested money in the summer.

“Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba – so Manchester United are not working in this moment to add another midfield to the squad.

“The fact that Pochettino appreciates Weston McKennie doesn’t mean that Utd are going for Weston McKennie.

“As of today, the situation is quiet around McKennie.

“The player also clarified after some statements that he’s happy at Juventus, so all under control.”

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