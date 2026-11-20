Scott McTominay is heading into 2027 with one eye on a possible return to the Premier League, with former club Manchester United being made aware of an opportunity to bring him back to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

The 29-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his current contract at Napoli, but negotiations over an extension are not progressing towards an agreement, leaving his long-term future increasingly uncertain.

McTominay made the decision to leave Manchester United in 2024, bringing an end to his time at the club where he came through the academy ranks before establishing himself in the first team.

His move to Serie A has proved transformative.

Since arriving in Naples, the Scotland international has taken his game to another level, developing into a genuine top-class midfielder and becoming one of Napoli’s most influential players.

The Italian champions are keen to retain their Scottish superstar and would like to secure his future with a new contract. However, TEAMtalk understands the two parties remain some way apart in their negotiations, with no breakthrough currently in sight.

TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries are now working on potential options for McTominay heading into 2027, with a return to English football firmly among the possibilities being explored.

Manchester United have been informed of his potential availability, and TEAMtalk understands the idea of bringing their former academy graduate back to Old Trafford has not been dismissed out of hand.

United are preparing for a significant rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino, with midfield expected to be one of the key areas targeted by the club’s recruitment department.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of captain Bruno Fernandes, with the possibility of a major reshuffle in the middle of the park being considered.

With that in mind, McTominay is a player whose qualities could appeal to United as they assess their options.

His familiarity with the club, Premier League experience and considerable development since leaving Old Trafford make him an interesting potential addition as Pochettino looks to reshape his squad.

However, United are far from alone in monitoring the situation.

Chelsea are another club keeping an eye on McTominay, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy recognise his qualities and are not opposed to adding players over the age of 27 as they look to balance their recruitment strategy.

The Blues have been assessing their midfield options and McTominay’s ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch is understood to be appreciated.

Interest from Italy is also significant.

Italian, Saudi clubs also keen on Scott McTominay

TEAMtalk can reveal that both AC Milan and Juventus are huge admirers of the Scotland international and are keeping close tabs on developments surrounding his contract negotiations with Napoli.

Both clubs recognise the quality and experience McTominay would bring, while the uncertainty over his future in Naples could create an opportunity to explore a deal.

There is also interest from the Saudi Pro League, with TEAMtalk informed that a number of clubs in the region are monitoring McTominay as they assess potential recruitment targets for 2027.

The financial power available to Saudi sides could make them significant players in the race should Napoli fail to reach an agreement over fresh terms.

For now, McTominay remains open-minded about his future and is not closing the door on continuing his career in Italy while discussions with Napoli remain ongoing.

However, TEAMtalk understands that a return to the Premier League is an option he would be more than open to considering.

Meanwhile, Pochettino and United have been tipped to hijack Tottenham’s move for a 6ft 5in striker.