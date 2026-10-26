Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira emerge as Crystal Palace options as Pierre Sage sack decision looms

Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira are keen on the Crystal Palace job

Former Nottingham Forest managers Sean Dyche and Vítor Pereira have both made themselves available to Crystal Palace as the club continues to assess its options, TEAMtalk understands.

Palace are conducting due diligence on the possibility of replacing Pierre Sage, who was only appointed in the summer as Oliver Glasner’s successor, with the club’s early-season struggles prompting questions over the managerial situation at Selhurst Park.

Sage’s side have managed just two wins so far and sit just outside the Premier League relegation places, leaving Palace assessing their options as they look to arrest their disappointing start to the campaign.

Their latest setback came on Sunday, when Palace suffered a 2-0 defeat to an out-of-form Newcastle United side. The result added to the growing frustration around Selhurst Park, with the home supporters booing the team off the pitch at full-time.

As TEAMtalk revealed last week, Palace were examining potential alternatives following their humiliating 5-0 defeat to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, with Rob Edwards, Scott Parker and Kieran McKenna all understood to have admirers within Selhurst Park.

McKenna, who recently left Ipswich Town, is potentially the leading option among those already being considered.

However, any club looking to appoint the Northern Irishman would still be liable to pay substantial compensation, despite his departure from Portman Road.

That financial consideration is not understood to apply in the same way to Edwards or Parker, both of whom are available options for Palace to consider.

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Thomas Frank also on Crystal Palace radar

Edwards is admired by former Wolves chief Matt Hobbs, who is now sporting director at Selhurst Park.

Hobbs’ appreciation of the former Luton Town and Wolves boss could make him a name to watch as Palace weigh up the candidates capable of taking the club forward.

Parker is another figure who commands respect within the game. The former West Ham United and Fulham manager has experience of working in the Premier League and remains among the names being discussed as Palace assess the market.

Former Brentford boss Thomas Frank could also emerge as an option for Crystal Palace as they consider their next move.

We understand that Frank is ready to return to football after leaving Tottenham midway through last season, while the prospect of remaining in London also appeals to the Dane.

Frank was linked with Fulham earlier this month, although their new boss, Alvaro Arbeloa, has eased the pressure on his position with back-to-back wins.

Palace could offer Frank another opportunity to return to Premier League management in the capital, should they decide to make a change in the dugout.

Sean Dyche, Vitor Pereira emerge as options for Palace

The availability of Dyche and Pereira adds another dimension to the search, with both former Forest bosses keen to return to Premier League management.

Dyche was last in work at the City Ground, where he took charge of Nottingham Forest for four months before leaving in February. Pereira was subsequently appointed as his replacement but was himself dismissed during the summer.

Both men are now available and remain interested in another opportunity in the English top flight, with Palace representing a potential route back into Premier League management.

Dyche has built a reputation for organising teams and making them difficult to beat, while Pereira has experience across several leagues and has previously worked in English football.

Their respective backgrounds could appeal to Palace as the club considers the qualities it wants in its next manager.

The situation represents a significant development given Sage was only brought in during the summer to replace Glasner.

However, with Palace having recorded just two victories, sitting close to the relegation zone and facing growing discontent from supporters, the club is understood to be examining whether a change could help turn its season around.