Man Utd express interest in signing Italian left-back after reaching Luke Shaw exit decision

Manchester United are interested in bringing Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso to Old Trafford, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ stance on handing Luke Shaw a new contract.

Man Utd wanted to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window, with Lewis Hall of Newcastle United one of their top targets.

However, Man Utd co-owners INEOS did not add a new left-back to manager Michael Carrick’s squad.

Man Utd, though, remain keen on signing a left-back in the January transfer window.

According to the Italian media, Juventus and Italy international star Cambiaso is a target for Man Utd.

TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric Italian news outlet, has reported that Man Utd have already made a move for the 26-year-old, who can play as a right-back, left-back, right wing-back or left wing-back.

The report has claimed that Man Utd have ‘expressed interest in the Italian full-back, who is particularly appreciated for his ability to cover multiple roles on the wings’.

Cambiaso is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2029.

The 26-year-old has made 142 appearances for Juventus so far in his career, scoring eight goals and providing 19 assists in the process.

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Man Utd stance on Luke Shaw – sources

When fit and available, Luke Shaw is the number one left-back for Man Utd under Carrick.

However, the Englishman is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are willing to negotiate a new contract with Shaw.

However, there are certain conditions for Man Utd co-owners INEOS to hand the 31-year-old a new deal.

Bailey said on October 21: “TEAMtalk can confirm that United would be open to the 31-year-old remaining at Old Trafford, and discussions over a new deal have already taken place.

“However, there are important factors still to be resolved.

“Shaw managed to avoid missing a game last season, but he has already been absent for matches during the current campaign.

“His availability and playing time will therefore be key considerations as United assess whether to offer him an extension.

“His salary is another issue. Shaw is one of the highest-paid players at the club, and he may need to accept a reduction in wages to secure a new contract.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said this week that Shaw could leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Luke Shaw is one of the players who is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of 2027.

“There were reports today and I’m told that Manchester United already started thinking about the possibility of parting ways with Luke Shaw in summer 2027.

“It’s a a serious, possible scenario. I expect many changes at United. to be honest, in 2027.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen with the coach again, and now Michael Carrick remains in charge for the game with Aston Villa. But we have to see the performance.

“Then let’s see what’s going to happen with the directors because obviously they are under scrutiny at Man United after the poor season United are having.

“So it’s going to be on several positions, not just players, also in other positions.

“But Luke Shaw is one of those players who could be on his way out of Manchester United eventually at the end of the season.”

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