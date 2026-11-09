Man Utd: Incandescent Gary Neville destroys quartet who will ‘get club relegated’ – ‘mistake after mistake after mistake’

Gary Neville appears to have performed a U-turn and admitted that relegation for Manchester United is now a very real possibility, admitting that relegation to the Championship could now be possible and having issued a major warning about the problem with sacking Michael Carrick following Sunday’s topsy-turvy 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Neville had previously claimed that, despite United’s woeful start to the season, he did not expect the club to be embroiled in a relegation battle and believed the club had the resources to eventually pull clear of trouble.

Yet, barely seven days on from making that claim, Neville appears to have changed his perspective on the dreaded ‘R’ word, having witnessed Sunday’s crazy display at home to Unai Emery’s side.

Despite clawing their way back from 2-0 and 4-2 down to salvage a point, the latter with two stoppage-time goals, United were close to disaster, having conceded four woefully sloppy goals that left Neville squirming.

The result means United go into the international break in 19th place in the Premier League, winless in eight league games and with just eight points to show from their 10 games.

The fact that all three promoted sides, Coventry, Ipswich and Hull, have all outperformed United so far must be of serious concern.

Now, Neville claims that the quartet that finished Sunday’s draw with Villa – Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu – will get United relegated if they play together too frequently this season.

“The reason Manchester United have conceded four goals is because they haven’t invested in the defence in the transfer window,” he said on NBC Sports.

“Everyone knew they had to do that; they needed defenders. The current ones are making mistake after mistake after mistake.

“The defenders that finished that game will get you relegated. Watch the defensive errors… we all screamed in the transfer window that they have to bring some defenders in.

“They had to bring the transfer budget forward and bring defenders in.”

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Gary Neville assesses Michael Carrick, Man Utd sack

Joined by brother Phil on the panel -the first time in history they have appeared on TV punditry alongside one another – the younger Neville sibling also echoed those concerns.

“The back four that finished the game – Mazraoui, Yoro, Heaven and Dorgu – that gets you relegated.

‘That back-four gets you the sack as a manager, and that back-four cannot keep United, I don’t think, in the Premier League.

‘That back-four gets you relegated; it’s poor. It’s not good enough to play in the Premier League.’

Despite those fears now seriously creeping in, Gary explains why a change of manager is unlikely to do very little to change the club’s direction.

“You can paper over the cracks and get a new manager bounce,” he added. “When the new manager comes in, everybody’s happy for a couple of months and all of a sudden, six months later, it happens again.

“You can keep changing the manager and thinking that’s going to be the answer. But this has been proven now over eight managers in 12 years; that’s not the answer.

“Michael could leave, Michael might stay, we don’t know; the ownership don’t have a clue what to do.

‘It’s rinse and repeat. Amorim, Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Ralf Rangnick – some of them are world-class managers who have had success; there are a lot of promising young managers there, ex-players who know the club as well.

“None of it has worked because if you recruit badly, if you’ve got a poor performance department, poor recruitment department, you’ve not got leadership that is strong right through the spine of the football club, you will fail.

“Every organisation in the world will fail if you’ve not got an aligned leadership from top to bottom – your board and your ownership right the way through to the person who is stood on the pitch trying to play football.

“There are real issues within that football club; you’ve got people doing those jobs who have never done those jobs before in senior positions.”

On the subject of Carrick’s future, sources can reveal that United’s top officials have called a Carrington ‘meeting’ with Jason Wilcox facing up to making a ‘huge decision’ on the 45-year-old.

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