Man Utd interest in former Barcelona striker confirmed as outgoing star’s replacement is found

The agent of a former Barcelona star has confirmed interest, including from Manchester United, where an outgoing star’s replacement has been found.

United are in the mire at the moment. The Red Devils are within the Premier League’s relegation places after 10 matches, having won just once in the league.

They have also just equalled their most Premier League games without a win, with an eight-game streak matching the record set by Ruben Amorim’s side.

The January window will be imperative for United’s attempts to make something of the season, with recruitment needed across the field.

Man Utd want Vitor Roque

United have been compiling a list of striker targets ahead of the winter window, and former Barcelona man Vitor Roque is now believed to be on their radar.

His agent has revealed there is interest in him from “many clubs in Europe.”

United are one of the clubs reported to be eager to bring the Brazilian back to the continent from Palmeiras, as are Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Each of those sides has reportedly made contact with Roque’s representatives to assess the potential of a transfer.

It’ll take a starting price of €50million (£42million) for any interested club to prise him away from Palmeiras, per the report.

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Koni De Winter wanted in defence

With Lisandro Martinez perhaps not staying at United for much longer, the club also has designs on improving their defensive options.

AC Milan’s Koni De Winter is believed to be one of the targets they are favouring at the moment.

United join the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring the development of the Belgian defender.

The 6ft 3in defender is an attractive target as besides his qualities as a centre-back, he is also capable of playing right-back and defensive midfield.

Andrea Cambiaso in sight at United

Also in defence, United are reported to be interested in Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

They were hopeful of adding a left-sided defender in the summer window but were unable to add any to their squad.

It’s believed they have already made contact with Juventus in attempts to land their defender.

A report states United have ‘expressed interest in the Italian full-back, who is particularly appreciated for his ability to cover multiple roles on the wings.’