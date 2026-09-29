Bayern Munich make decision on signing Jordan Pickford from Everton

Bayern Munich have played down suggestions they are preparing a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with sources telling TEAMtalk they already believe they have Manuel Neuer’s long-term successor at the club.

The Bundesliga giants have been linked with Pickford as they consider their goalkeeping plans beyond Neuer, but we understand Bayern are not currently pursuing the England No 1.

Neuer remains an important figure at Bayern despite turning 40, although his international career is now over following last summer’s World Cup finals.

There is a belief that the current season could be Neuer’s final campaign, but Bayern will not force their long-serving goalkeeper into retirement.

Instead, the club are prepared to allow Neuer to continue beyond next summer if he maintains the level expected of him.

That stance has complicated Bayern’s succession planning, with the veteran’s decision to keep playing having affected their previous plans for the position.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had previously been viewed as a potential successor to Neuer, but that route has not progressed while the experienced German has remained between the posts.

Bayern have subsequently been linked with alternative options, with Pickford among the names mentioned as the club considers what comes next.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Bayern are not currently looking to pursue the England star.

READ NEXT – Celtic next manager: Asmir Begovic wants former Everton boss to replace Martin O’Neill – ‘I hope it happens’

Bayern Munich to look internally for Manuel Neuer successor

Bayern Munich believe they have a top-class prospect in Jonas Urbig, who has been able to benefit from working alongside Neuer and learning from one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the game.

Urbig, himself called up to the Germany squad by Jurgen Klopp, is now viewed within Bayern as being in a strong position to take over as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper when Neuer eventually steps aside.

That has changed the nature of Bayern’s recruitment plans, with their goalkeeping scouting operation currently focused more on identifying a high-quality back-up to Urbig rather than finding another long-term No 1.

One of the names being considered in that regard is Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen.

Bayern also have huge belief in teenage goalkeeper Leonard Prescott and feel he can emerge into the first-team picture sooner rather than later.

Prescott has only just turned 17 but has already been included in Bayern’s first-team squad during 2026, underlining the regard in which he is held at the club.

The emergence of Prescott is another factor in Bayern’s long-term goalkeeping planning as they assess their options beyond the current generation.

With Urbig and Prescott both highly regarded, there is a belief within some sections of Bayern that they already have the goalkeeping talent required to be set for the future.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford stance hasn’t changed

In any case, it would be incredibly difficult for any club to lure Pickford away from Everton.

TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson explained in a report yesterday how the Toffees continue to view the 32-year-old as a vital player, and have no intention of selling him.

Everton tied Pickford down to a new contract in October last year, and that deal runs until the summer of 2029.

Crucially, the goalkeeper has no desire to push for a departure, either.

As we have consistently reported, Pickford and his family are happy and settled on Merseyside. The England star also enjoys a fantastic relationship with the fans – all factors why he has stayed with Everton for as long as he has.

With this in mind, he looks set to remain Everton’s main man between the sticks for a few more years yet.

READ MORE – 10 best Everton transfers in the Premier League era ranked: Kanchelskis 7th, club icon in top spot