Erling Haaland: Arsenal move confirmed by second source as striker reaches decision

A second source has confirmed Arsenal will make a serious move for Erling Haaland if Manchester City are relegated as a result of breaching FFP 114 times, and the striker has already made an exit decision.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching FFP on 114 separate occasions between 2009-18. The punishment they’ll receive is still being decided, and once it’s known, that’s when the club will launch their appeal.

The Premier League are pushing for a severe punishment, according to Ben Jacobs, who also revealed the EFL are expected to take the premier League’s side.

In reality, what that means is Man City could be denied entry into the Championship, League One or League Two if forcibly relegated from the top flight. Fifth tier football could await.

From a transfers perspective, it’s inevitable many if not all of Man City’s best players would push to leave the club if they’re no longer playing Premier League football.

Erling Haaland – unquestionably the best player at City right now – is among those who’ll seek a new experience elsewhere.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke recently stated as much, declaring: ‘The club are under no illusions that Haaland would not be willing to stay put and help them fight their way back to the top.’

Spain’s big two, Barcelona and Real Madrid, will be in the mix for Haaland’s signature if he departs.

However, the striker might not leave England, with Football Insider recently claiming the Gunners have already established contact with his representatives in anticipation of a brutal punishment heading Man City’s way.

And according to the latest from FootballTransfers and their reporter, Steve Kay, Arsenal WILL make a monster move for the Norwegian.

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Arsenal will make serious move for Erling Haaland

Kay wrote on X: “Arsenal will make Erling Haaland move if Man City relegated.”

Providing further insight in an article on FootballTransfers’ website, a source is quoted as telling the outlet: “Arsenal would, without any shadow of a doubt, make a serious play to bring Erling Haaland to the Emirates.”

Arsenal are well known to be in the market for a potent new striker, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a new frontman is planned for 2027.

The Gunners tried and failed to sign Julian Alvarez in the summer just gone, and were prepared to make the Argentine the most expensive player in Premier League history at £128m / €150m.

Clearly, there’s big money to spend in north London right now, as was subsequently showcased once again when Arsenal made a play for Vinicius Junior.

It’s also clear there’ll be no discounts on Haaland’s potential transfer despite the difficult position they might find themselves in.

There is no relegation clause in the Norwegian’s contract, which runs until 2034.

As such, it’s plausible Haaland sets the record for being the most expensive player in football history if he does move, surpassing Neymar’s £198m switch to PSG in 2017.

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