Everton join Man Utd in race for ex-Liverpool star as ‘discreet enquiry’ launched

Everton are one of several Premier League sides to have launched an enquiry over signing Nottingham Forest left-back Neco Williams, and the potential move could have ramifications for a Toffees star.

An ambitious summer is on the horizon as Everton intend to strengthen in multiple positions, and there is confidence behind the scenes that it could be a game-changing window.

TEAMtalk understands that club owners, The Friedkin Group, will back David Moyes in the market even if the Toffees fall short of qualifying for European football.

We wrote in an update yesterday how strengthening at full-back is one of the club’s top priorities.

As reported by BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel, Everton, Man Utd, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all made ‘discreet enquiries’ over a potential move for Williams.

The 25-year-old, who is a product of Liverpool’s academy, has been one of Forest’s standout performers, having notched two goals and four assists in 51 appearances across all competitions this season.

Williams, naturally a left-back, is also effective when deployed as a right-back, and that versatility is undoubtedly attractive to Everton.

Forest, for their part, are determined to keep the Welsh international. They have opened talks with Williams over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in 2029.

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Everton to trigger Mykolenko extension amid Williams interest

Vitaliy Mykolenko has been Everton’s go-to man at left-back for a years. He’s he’s solid defensively, but is limited in what he can do in attack.

The Ukrainian international’s contract expires at the end of the season, but we understand Everton are set to trigger a one-year extension clause in his deal, to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

However, this does not neccesarily mean he will stay at the club. Everton will consider their options with Mykolenko in the summer, and a sale is not out of the question.

Williams has displayed that he can be effective going forward and defence for Forest this season, and would likely slot straight into Moyes’ starting XI should Everton sign him.

Luring him from Forest will not be straightforward, though, and with other sides such as Man Utd keen, Everton have other left-backs on their radar.

TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported yesterday that Wolves star Hugo Bueno is another left-back under consideration by Everton.

The 23-year-old Spaniard is almost certain to leave already-relegated Wolves, and would be open to joining a Premier League club this summer.

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